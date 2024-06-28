Teyana Taylor Shows Off Her New Blonde Bob At Couture Week

Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images for Balenciaga

Paris couture week brings out the haute and daring fashion looks. For Teyana Taylor that’s certainly the case, at least. This time around, she showed off her new blonde bob. First unveiling the look in an Instagram post celebrating the anniversaries of her albums K.T.S.E. and The Album, the hairstyle then took to the streets for her Vogue world performance. “Not all roses are red, sometimes they look like a bad b*tch with a platinum bob & ah mean walk,” she wrote as the Instagram caption. We agree.

Celebrities, like Beyoncé, Rihanna, and now Teyana, have officially turned blonde into summer’s favorite color. While Rihanna revealed her honey-hued big chop, Taylor went for a tone more similar to Beyoncé’s controversial platinum hair. And while blonde has been trending all year (“Zendaya blonde hair” hit a 250% search increase on Google this week), the “Rose In Harlem” artist’s new ‘do featured more than just one leading trend.

Bobs have proven to be the hottest haircut this season, taking over award show red carpets and the front row at fashion week. Slit with a side part, Taylor’s look had an asymmetrical angle to it at first (like at the Thom Browne show), before being evened out later on. That said, she proves a short cut doesn’t have to lack versatility. Although this isn’t the first time she’s rocked a cropped look, it is the first time this year she’s cut it into a bob.

Paired with multiple front row blazers–from Thom Browne villager stripes to an oversized black number for Balenciaga– the executive cut is her new Parisian staple. But while it looks like a natural cut, Taylor will undoubtedly switch up her look again, with hairstylist Trjko (aka the “lace surgeon”) revealing it’s actually a glueless install. In other words, prepare to wowed yet again by her next move soon.