Star Gazing: ‘Wicked’ And ‘The Six Triple Eight’ Premieres, Cynthia Erivo, Kerry Washington, Kayla Nicole And More

Black women worldwide made their presence felt on red carpets and exclusive events.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 18: Kayla Nicole attends 2024 FOX Winter Press Day at Fox Studio Lot on November 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images)
As the holidays steadily approach, many of our favorite celebrities were seen supporting highly-anticipated films from coast to coast. Projects such as Wicked and The Six Triple Eight held premieres, and figures such as Cynthia Erivo, Tyler Perry, and Kerry Washington were all in attendance. 

In Los Angeles, Netflix’s The Piano Lesson had its debut, and it featured appearances from Danielle Deadwyler, Erykah Badu, Tyler, the Creator, and several others. It was definitely a family affair, with the director Malcolm Washington taking photos with his brother—and one of the film’s stars—John David Washington, alongside his mother, Pauletta, and father Denzel. 

Let’s take a look at all the stars spotted around the country this week.

