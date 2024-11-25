Star Gazing: ‘Wicked’ And ‘The Six Triple Eight’ Premieres, Cynthia Erivo, Kerry Washington, Kayla Nicole And More

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 18: Kayla Nicole attends 2024 FOX Winter Press Day at Fox Studio Lot on November 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images)

As the holidays steadily approach, many of our favorite celebrities were seen supporting highly-anticipated films from coast to coast. Projects such as Wicked and The Six Triple Eight held premieres, and figures such as Cynthia Erivo, Tyler Perry, and Kerry Washington were all in attendance.

In Los Angeles, Netflix’s The Piano Lesson had its debut, and it featured appearances from Danielle Deadwyler, Erykah Badu, Tyler, the Creator, and several others. It was definitely a family affair, with the director Malcolm Washington taking photos with his brother—and one of the film’s stars—John David Washington, alongside his mother, Pauletta, and father Denzel.

Let’s take a look at all the stars spotted around the country this week.

Kyla Pratt at the 2024 FOX Winter Press Day LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 18: Kyla Pratt attends 2024 FOX Winter Press Day at Fox Studio Lot on November 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images)

Taye Diggs in LA. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 18: Taye Diggs attends 2024 FOX Winter Press Day at Fox Studio Lot on November 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images)

Tyler Perry At ‘The Six Triple Eight’ screening. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 18: Tyler Perry attends Tyler Perry’s THE SIX TRIPLE EIGHT Netflix Special Screening at Regal Atlantic Station on November 18, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Kerry Washington is stylish in the nation’s capital. WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 20: Kerry Washington attends The Six Triple Eight DC Special Screening at National Museum Of African American History & Culture on November 20, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for Netflix)

Billy Porter speaks in NYC. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 18: Billy Porter speaks during The Stonewall Inn Brick Awards Gala 2024 at Racket NYC on November 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Denzel Washington attends the premiere of ‘The Piano Lesson’ LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 19: Denzel Washington attends Netflix’s “The Piano Lesson” LA premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on November 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix)

Erykah Badu on the red carpet. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 19: Erykah Badu attends Netflix’s “The Piano Lesson” LA premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on November 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix)

Tyler, The Creator and Malcolm Washington having fun. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 19: (L-R) Tyler, The Creator and Malcolm Washington attend Netflix’s “The Piano Lesson” LA premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on November 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix)

A Washington family affair. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 19: (L-R) Denzel Washington, Katia Washington, Pauletta Washington, Malcolm Washington and John David Washington attend Netflix’s “The Piano Lesson” LA premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on November 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Netflix)

Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings at Black Entrepreneurs Day ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 22: Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings onstage during 2024 Black Entrepreneurs Day at The Fox Theatre on November 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Daymond John and Charlamagne tha God in conversation. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 22: Daymond John and Charlamagne tha God onstage during 2024 Black Entrepreneurs Day at The Fox Theatre on November 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Kelly Rowland in Atlanta. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 22: Actress/singer Kelly Rowland speaks onstage during 2024 Black Entrepreneurs Day at The Fox Theatre on November 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Jordan Chiles strikes a pose. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 22: Jordan Chiles seen backstage during 2024 Black Entrepreneurs Day at The Fox Theatre on November 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Colman Domingo attends Netflix’s ‘The Madness’ Special Screening. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 21: Colman Domingo attends Netflix’s “The Madness” Special Screening at Netflix Roma Theater on November 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the UK. LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 24: Dwayne Johnson attends the “Moana 2” UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 24, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Jim Jones hands out turkeys for his community. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 24: Jim Jones during the Annual Turkey Giveaway on November 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Ryan Destiny and Brian Tyree Henry. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 24: Ryan Destiny and Brian Tyree Henry attend the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents “The Fire Inside” at The Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists on November 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA)