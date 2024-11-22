Danielle Deadwyler Wears Schiaparelli To ‘The Piano Lesson’ LA Premiere

Getty Images

We’ve been singing the praises of Danielle Deadwyler’s press looks as of late. This week, the actress and titular character in Netflix’s The Piano Lesson donned an unforgettable Schiaparelli number. Stylists Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald crafted this fashion moment which ensued at the latest screening for the film in Los Angeles (out today). This distinct ensemble keyed in on how dedicated the duo is to providing excellent looks for their ongoing clients.

The Schiaparelli number from the house’s Fall 2024 collection was the opposite of a LBD. Rather than toying the fine line between drab and a hint of sexy as many black dresses do this one was exquisite. It featured an array of silver egg-shaped embellishments throughout. The house’s current creative director Daniel Roseberry is known for his elegant and somewhat experimental take on womenswear. To be frank that’s what most likely captured Wayman + Micah–the duo is also notorious for experimenting. For good reason, their clients are better for it!

Along with the Schiaparelli frock, similar to the model who debuted the dress in June, Deadwyler wore translucent opera gloves. The actress also wore striking pumps with a baloon-inspired detail.

This key look is yet another attempt by Danielle’s stylists to elevate her red carpet appearances. Transparently, they’ve accomplished this feat. In my eyes she’s now someone to watch thanks to the efforts of Wayman + Micah.