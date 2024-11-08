Danielle Deadwyler Has A Lime Green Gucci Moment

Getty Images

On Sunday the Los Angeles County Museum of Art hosted its star-studded gala. One look that caught our attention was what was worn by Danielle Deadwyler. The actress attended the affair in a boldly colored green ensemble by Gucci styled by Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald. The chic pieces were aligned with the styles she’s been pulling off recently on her press appearances for Netflix’s The Piano Lesson.

Rather than wearing a gown the stylists cozied up to the idea of presenting Deadwyler in a two-piece set designed by Sabato De Sarno, the current creative director at Gucci. The silk material that the cropped top and stunning skirt were comprised of was of an excellent quality. A few key takeaways from this look include the gems that were featured on the leather belt she wore. Additionally, on the collar, there were more gems in silver that matched her belt’s detailing. Two silver cuffs were also worn which added a simplistic element to the Gucci pieces.

We’ve been waxing poetically recently about Danielle and Wayman + Micah’s looks. To the MoMa Film Benefit hosted by Chanel in New York City she donned an exquisite number by the house. Other Ferragamo numbers have also struck us. This moment just continues her style journey which has been quite poignant this year.