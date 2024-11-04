ICYMI: Cardi B Wears Kristina Fidelskaya, Viola Davis Wears Gucci, Kith Teams Up With The New York Knicks, And More

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

This weekend included many fashion-filled moments worth remembering. To begin, Cardi B made an impactful speech at Kamala Harris’ Wisconsin Rally wearing Kristina Fidelskaya. Viola Davis and Yara Shahidi also attended the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s Art + Film Gala wearing Gucci.

Next, Kith and the New York Knicks teamed up again for the annual Kith night, dropping a limited-edition pair of sneakers and a bomber jacket. Lastly, Nike Running hosted several events during marathon weekend in New York City.

Keep scrolling below to learn more about these fashion moments from over the weekend.

Cardi B Wears Kristina Fidelskaya

At Kamala Harris’ Wisconsin rally, rapper Cardi B took the stage to show her support, sharing that she admires Harris as an underdog who rises to the top and stands her ground. The artist made a striking impression in an all-white ensemble: a leather skirt paired with a blazer-style wrap top by Kristina Fidelskaya, matching white gloves, and white Christian Louboutin heels. Cardi B was dressed perfectly, completing her look with a sophisticated updo. Kollin Carter, the rapper’s longtime stylist is responsible for this stunning style moment.

ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Viola Davis Wears Gucci

Actress Viola Davis graced the LACMA Film + Art Gala, walking hand in hand with her husband Julius Tennon. She dazzled in an off-the-shoulder Gucci gown with a flowing cape that elegantly trailed behind her with each step. Her look styled by stylist Elizabeth Stewart was elevated by striking jewelry from Sabyasachi—a pair of mismatched turquoise and gold earrings and a bold pink pendant necklace—that added a standout touch throughout the evening.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi Wears Gucci

Actress Yara Shadidi also attended the LACMA Film + Art Gala in a stunning brown Gucci dress featuring a slit within the bustier, a halter neckline as the fabric draped over her shoulders. As accessories, Shahidi and her stylist, Jason Bolden, opted for a few gold rings and bracelets to compliment the brown and some drop-style earrings.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for LACMA

Cynthia Erivo Wears Louis Vuitton

To attend a special premiere of Wicked in Australia Cynthia Erivo donned a brilliant custom Louis Vuitton gown by Nicolas Ghesquière. In a Vogue Australia feature the actress shared that this was her first time in Australia. The elegant look pieced together by stylist Jason Bolden was worn with a vintage-inspired velvet choker necklace and heeled Louis Vuitton booties.

Don Arnold/WireImage

Kith And New Balance Teamed Up With The New York Knicks

On Friday, Kith and New Balance teamed up to drop a sneaker pack titled “Madison Square Garden” during the annual Kith night at Madison Square Garden. The three different sneakers feature blue and orange accents with neutral bases. This capsule also debuts Kith’s first-ever Numeric 480 silhouette and Made in U.K. 991v2.

Along with the shoes, they dropped leather bomber jackets with white and navy blue bases and different Knicks colors sprinkled throughout the pieces. Kith tapped Knicks stars Karl Anthony Towns, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, and Ogugua “OG” Anunoby as stars of the campaign.

Limited quantities of the Kith X New Balance Madison Square Garden capsule will be available beginning November 4 at 11 a.m. EST at select Kith shops and on kith.com. The Made in U.K. 991V2 will be available exclusively at US Kith shops and kith.com in addition to the Kith app.

Nike Running Hosted a New York City Marathon After-Party

Sports and fashion have a long history stemming from the various professional sports leagues and the world-renowned Olympic games. With the passing of the New York City Marathon, we saw an influx of athletic-wear companies activating around the race, including Nike, which hosted an afterparty to the race and a pre-workout in collaboration with Lindsay Peoples to get runners all stretched out before race day.