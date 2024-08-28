WATCH: Kerry Washington Stars In Trailer For Tyler Perry's WWII Film ‘The Six Triple Eight’

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Today, Netflix released the trailer for The Six Triple Eight, a powerful World War II drama inspired by the true story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the first and only Women’s Army Corps unit of color to serve overseas during the war. Written and directed by Tyler Perry, the film highlights the bravery and resilience of these unsung heroes who, despite facing racism, sexism, and grueling conditions, remained committed to their mission and their country.

Kerry Washington stars as Major Charity Adams, the commanding officer who led the battalion of 855 women, mostly Black, alongside women of Caribbean and Mexican descent. The unit was tasked with an extraordinary mission: to clear a backlog of 17 million pieces of mail, restoring vital communication between soldiers on the front lines and their families back home. Working around the clock in difficult conditions, these women accomplished the task in less than 90 days, shattering barriers and delivering hope to so many people.

Produced by Perry, Nicole Avant, Angi Bones, Tony L. Strickland, Keri Selig, and Carlota Espinosa, the film features a star-studded ensemble cast, including Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Susan Sarandon, Dean Norris, and Oprah Winfrey. The film also features an original song, “The Journey,” written by Diane Warren and performed by H.E.R., with choreography by the legendary Debbie Allen.

The Six Triple Eight is set to premiere in select theaters on December 6, 2024, before its global release on Netflix on December 20, 2024. This compelling film not only honors the legacy of the 6888th Battalion but also brings their remarkable story to the forefront, ensuring that these trailblazing women are remembered for their invaluable contributions to history.

Take a look at the trailer below.