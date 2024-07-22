HomeEntertainment

Star Gazing: Idris Elba Parties In The UK, Xscape And SWV Light Up The Stage, WNBA All-Star Weekend And More

From Phoenix to London, celebrities made stylish statements at album release parties, concerts, and product launches.
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 18: Idris Elba and Isan Elba attend the UK Launch of ‘Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop’ at Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace on July 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/ Getty Images for Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop)
By Okla Jones ·

Arizona was the place to be this weekend, as the WNBA celebrated the 2024 All-Star at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Athletes such as Angel Reese, A’ja Wilson, Candace Parker, Flau’jae Johnson, and several others were seen around town at the arena or at a swanky afterparty. The valley heat didn’t stop the show, as fans traveled from all over to experience the biggest All-Star Weekend in the league’s history.

In the UK, West Coast legends Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg launched ‘Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop’ at Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace. The event featured stars such as Lebron James, Shaquille O’Neal, Offset, and Mos Def. The Elba family was also in attendance, as Idris, Sabrina, and Isan were spotted partying the night away.

Take a look at all the celebrities out and about this week.

