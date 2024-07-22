Star Gazing: Idris Elba Parties In The UK, Xscape And SWV Light Up The Stage, WNBA All-Star Weekend And More

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 18: Idris Elba and Isan Elba attend the UK Launch of ‘Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop’ at Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace on July 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/ Getty Images for Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop)

Arizona was the place to be this weekend, as the WNBA celebrated the 2024 All-Star at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Athletes such as Angel Reese, A’ja Wilson, Candace Parker, Flau’jae Johnson, and several others were seen around town at the arena or at a swanky afterparty. The valley heat didn’t stop the show, as fans traveled from all over to experience the biggest All-Star Weekend in the league’s history.

In the UK, West Coast legends Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg launched ‘Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop’ at Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace. The event featured stars such as Lebron James, Shaquille O’Neal, Offset, and Mos Def. The Elba family was also in attendance, as Idris, Sabrina, and Isan were spotted partying the night away.

Take a look at all the celebrities out and about this week.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Tyra Banks Tyra Banks Celebrates The Opening Of SMiZE & Dream Ice Cream with Vice President Kamala Harris. WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 19: Tyra Banks scoops ice cream samples for U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and her two grand nieces at the opening of the SMiZE & Dream ice cream pop-up shop on July 19, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

Idris and Sabrina Elba Sabrina Elba and Idris Elba attend the UK Launch of ‘Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop’ at Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace in London. LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 18: Sabrina Elba and Idris Elba attend the UK Launch of ‘Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop’ at Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace on July 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/ Getty Images for Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop)

Idris Elba and Isan Elba Isan Elba and Idris Elba party in the UK. LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 18: Idris Elba and Isan Elba attend the UK Launch of ‘Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop’ at Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace on July 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/ Getty Images for Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop)

Two kings link up. LeBron James and Idris Elba pose for a photo op at Dr. Dre and Snoop’s new product. LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 18: Idris Elba and LeBron James are seen backstage at the UK Launch of ‘Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop’ at Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace on July 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Flipper’s)

Men of the hour. Dr. Dre, Idris Elba and Snoop Dogg a seen backstage at the UK Launch of ‘Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop’ at Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace on July 18, 2024 in London, England. LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 18: Dr. Dre, Idris Elba and Snoop Dogg a seen backstage at the UK Launch of ‘Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop’ at Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace on July 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Flipper’s)

A’ja Wilson A’ja Wilson walks the orange carpet during the 2024 WNBA All-Star Weekend at Phoenix Convention Center on July 18, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 18: A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces walks the orange carpet during the 2024 WNBA All-Star Weekend at Phoenix Convention Center on July 18, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner Brittney Griner at 2024 WNBA All-Star Weekend. PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 18: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury walks the orange carpet during the 2024 WNBA All-Star Weekend at Phoenix Convention Center on July 18, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Cheryl Miller sharpening iron. Head coach Cheryl Miller of Team WNBA looks on during the first half of the 2024 WNBA All Star Game. PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 20: Head coach Cheryl Miller of Team WNBA looks on during the first half of the 2024 WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center on July 20, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Angel Reese shoots for the stars. Angel Reese of Team WNBA shoots during a WNBA All-Star Game team practice in Phoenix. PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 19: Angel Reese #5 of Team WNBA shoots during a WNBA All-Star Game team practice at Footprint Center on July 19, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Candace Parker Candace Parker onstage during herACE All-Star Party. PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 19: Candace Parker onstage during Candace Parker’s ACE All-Star Party presented by adidas at Toca Madera on July 19, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kelly Balch/Getty Images for adidas Basketball)

Black beauty. Cari Champion and Nneka Ogwumike attend Candace Parker’s ACE All-Star Party presented by adidas at Toca Madera on July 19, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 19: (L-R) A guest and Nneka Ogwumike attend Candace Parker’s ACE All-Star Party presented by adidas at Toca Madera on July 19, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kelly Balch/Getty Images for adidas Basketball)

Flau’jae rocks the crowd. Flau’jae performs onstage during Candace Parker’s ACE All-Star Party. PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 19: Flau’jae performs onstage during Candace Parker’s ACE All-Star Party presented by adidas at Toca Madera on July 19, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kelly Balch/Getty Images for adidas Basketball)

Whoopi Goldberg Whoopi gets celebrated in California. VENICE, CALIFORNIA – JULY 20: Whoopi Goldberg arrives at the A Night With Whoopi Celebrating Whoopi Goldberg’s New Cannabis Brand “Emma & Clyde” on July 20, 2024 in Venice, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Meagan Good Meagan Good arrives at the A Night With Whoopi Celebrating Whoopi Goldberg’s New Cannabis Brand “Emma & Clyde” on July 20, 2024 in Venice, California. VENICE, CALIFORNIA – JULY 20: Meagan Good arrives at the A Night With Whoopi Celebrating Whoopi Goldberg’s New Cannabis Brand “Emma & Clyde” on July 20, 2024 in Venice, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Sheryl Lee Ralph Sheryl Lee Ralph attends “The Fabulous Four” Premiere in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 18: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends “The Fabulous Four” Premiere at The Whitby Hotel on July 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Tara and Trevor reunite. Yara Shahidi and Trevor Jackson at his album release party in L.A. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 16: Yara Shahidi and Trevor Jackson attend Trevor Jackson It’s Complicated Album Release Experience at Poppy on July 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Trevor Jackson )

Algee Smith Algee Smith attends Trevor Jackson It’s Complicated Album Release Experience at Poppy on July 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 16: Algee Smith attends Trevor Jackson It’s Complicated Album Release Experience at Poppy on July 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Trevor Jackson )