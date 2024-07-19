Angel Reese Becomes Part Owner Of A Women's Soccer Team

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – MAY 15: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky looks on against the Dallas Wings at the College Park Center on May 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Chicago Barbie is adding another professional win to her roster.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is now part of the ownership group of the DC Power Football Club, a professional women’s soccer team per a report from Melanie Anzidei of The Athletic.

“I want to help grow women’s sports and elevate female athletes across the board,” Reese said in a statement per the outlet. “We’re taking over, and I’m honored to be able to support Power FC and invest in women’s soccer in the DMV community.”

Reese shot to fame when in 2023 she led the LSU Women’s basketball forward Angel Reese, aka “Bayou Barbie,” and has reportedly landed more NIL deals than any other player, male or female in the NCAA tournament.

This year Reese was named No. 7 overall pick of the 2024 WNBA draft, going on to play for the Chicago Sky. Since joining the team, ticket sales have increased significantly, not unlike what happened during her tenure as a college player at Louisiana State University. Per Yahoo Sports, Reese racked up deals brands including Reebok, Sports Illustrated and others, and had an NIL valuation of $1.8 million.

“We fully expect her to be bringing in more deals coming after this,” Bob Lynch, SponsorUnited’s founder and CEO, told Forbes last year when it was announced Reese was among the highest earning NIL athletes. “She’s a businesswoman as well as anything else. Every kid growing up right now who follows her is watching her, not only seeing her perform in basketball but seeing her do endorsement deals.”