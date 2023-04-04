Angel Reese Is Racking Up NIL Deals And We’re Here For It

We’ve seen two magnificent shifts happen in sports recently: a significant uptick in interest in women’s basketball, and college athletes getting compensated for their hard work. Fortunately, Angel Reese is reaping the benefits of both. The LSU Women’s basketball forward Angel Reese, aka “Bayou Barbie,” has reportedly landed more NIL deals than any other player, male or female in the NCAA tournament.

Sponsors United has stated that Reese’s 17 NIL deals places her in fifth place in college sports behind:

Rayquan Smith, Norfolk State, football and track, 66 deals

Ky’Wuan Dukes, Johnson C. Smith University, football, 29 deals

Lauren Burke, Texas, softball, 22 deals

Jon Seaton, Elon, football, 18 deals

On the college hoops front, Reese is ahead of Miami’s Cavinder twins (Haley and Hanna) and the men’s CBB leader, North Carolina’s Armando Bancot, who have 16 deals each.

Per an On3 report, Reese is earning $392,000/year on endorsement deals with companies like Bose, JanSport, McDonald’s, Outback Steakhouse, Xfinity, among others.

This means she’s pulling in more than any other college basketball player in terms of NIL deals.

She’s the ninth overall among female college athletes, according to a report by Sportscasting.com.

Her dynamic personality and fashion sense also helped her land a deal with the legendary fashion brand Coach ahead of the 2022 season. The deal allowed her to gift her teammates leather backpacks.

BAG SZNNNN🔥 Thank you @coach for allowing me to get all my teammates a bag!! pic.twitter.com/hF7gfhxzkF — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) February 5, 2023

Now, with the history-making win on the books, her star (and bank account) are sure to continue rising.