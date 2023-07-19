Flau’jae Johnson Is Putting The Rap World On Notice With ‘4 My Fans’

Photo Credit: Getty Images

LSU Tigers basketball star and budding artist Flau’jae Johnson’s brand new project 4 My Fans is out now, and she’s definitely putting the rap world on notice.

The 13-track mixtape features GoJuney and Skooly, and also includes freestyles over industry beats such as “6 Foot 7 Foot” and Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor.” The release of this project comes just a few months since her monumental win at the NCAA Women’s National Championship. Johnson has been balancing music and sports for a while now, and feels that they’re almost synonymous with each other.

“I just feel like you really can’t have one without the other,” the Georgia native said in a previous interview with ESSENCE. “I think they compliment each other so well – when you go to the gym, you listen to music, you leave the gym, you listen to music, you’re hooping in the gym, you listen to music. It’s something in the culture that’s linked basketball and music together.”

Lil Wayne, whom she met for the first time in person at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, said that he and Johnson planned to collaborate on music in the near future. Since 2020, Johnson has been signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, and released several well-received freestyles. She also appeared on America’s Got Talent, as well as the Lifetime series The Rap Game.

Listen to Flau’jae Johnson’s new mixtape 4 My Fans below.