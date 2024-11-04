HomeCelebrity

Star Gazing: BeautyCon ‘24, ‘In Her Words’ Premiere, Erykah Badu, Cardi B And More

Between concerts and Halloween celebrations, many of our favorite stars were seen doing what they love with the ones they love this week.
Megan Thee Stallion at the “Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words” premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
By Okla Jones ·

This past week was full of high-profile celebrations and star-studded events, showcasing the presence and influence of Black celebrities in the entertainment industry. Nelly celebrated his 50th birthday in style with a cowboy-themed party, attended by notable guests such as Ashanti and Jermaine Dupri, who added their own flair to the Western-inspired festivities. Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion drew significant attention at the one-night-only IMAX screening of her documentary at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre.

Halloween festivities were also in full swing, with stars donning elaborate costumes and making appearances at exclusive parties. Adding to the excitement, BeautyCon made its grand return in Los Angeles on November 2 and 3. The event featured dynamic panels, beauty demos, and conversations, including a standout session with Sabrina Elba that engaged attendees and celebrated diversity and creativity within the beauty industry.

Take a look at all the stars spotted around town this past week.

