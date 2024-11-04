Star Gazing: BeautyCon ‘24, ‘In Her Words’ Premiere, Erykah Badu, Cardi B And More

Megan Thee Stallion at the “Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words” premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

This past week was full of high-profile celebrations and star-studded events, showcasing the presence and influence of Black celebrities in the entertainment industry. Nelly celebrated his 50th birthday in style with a cowboy-themed party, attended by notable guests such as Ashanti and Jermaine Dupri, who added their own flair to the Western-inspired festivities. Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion drew significant attention at the one-night-only IMAX screening of her documentary at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre.

Halloween festivities were also in full swing, with stars donning elaborate costumes and making appearances at exclusive parties. Adding to the excitement, BeautyCon made its grand return in Los Angeles on November 2 and 3. The event featured dynamic panels, beauty demos, and conversations, including a standout session with Sabrina Elba that engaged attendees and celebrated diversity and creativity within the beauty industry.

Take a look at all the stars spotted around town this past week.

Megan Thee Stallion and Nneka Onuorah. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 30: (L-R) Megan Thee Stallion and Nneka Onuorah attend “Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words” Los Angeles one night only screening event, in IMAX, at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for Amazon MGM Studios)

Beauties at BeautyCon LA. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 03: (L-R) JaNa Craig, Kathleen Newman-Bremang Chelsea Sanders and Serena Page attend Beautycon L.A. 2024: The Future Of Beauty Belongs To Everyone – Day 2 at HD Buttercup on November 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Beautycon)

Sabrina Elba attends Beautycon LA 2024. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 03: Sabrina Elba attends Beautycon L.A. 2024: The Future Of Beauty Belongs To Everyone – Day 2 at HD Buttercup on November 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Beautycon)

Cynthia Erivo in Australia. SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 03: Cynthia Erivo attends the “Journey Through Oz” Tour to celebrate the Australian premiere of “Wicked” at State Theatre on November 03, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

The Hot Boys reunite. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 02: (L-R) B.G, Lil Wayne, Juvenile and Turk of the Hot Boys reunite to perform during Lil Weezyana Fest 2024 at Smoothie King Center on November 02, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Smiles at the 14th Annual Merge Summit. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 02: (L-R) Tabitha Brown, Andra Day and Ayo Davis attend the 14th Annual Merge Summit presented by Walt Disney World Resort, in collaboration with Sony Music Publishing and AHF at The Beverly Hilton on November 02, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for the 14th Annual Merge Summit Awards)

Christina Milian and Kofi Siriboe pose for a picture. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: (L-R) Christina Milian and Kofi Siriboe attend the Meet Me Next Christmas LA Special Screening at Netflix Home Theater on November 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix)

Zoe Saldaña speaks onstage at the THR Awards Chatter Live. SAVANNAH, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 01: Zoe Saldaña speaks onstage at the THR Awards Chatter Live with Zoe Saldaña during the 27th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on November 01, 2024 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

Latto in Halloween mode. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 31: Latto arrives to host a Halloween party on October 31, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Cardi B attends a Halloween party in New York. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 31: Cardi B attends Hennessy & T Styles Halloween Party on October 31, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Nelly celebrates with Ashanti. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 31: Ashanti and Nelly attend as Nelly Celebrates Halloween & His 50th Birthday at Guardian Works on October 31, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

VP Kamala Harris and Maya Rudolph share a laugh. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 02: Maya Rudolph and Democratic Presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris appear on NBC’s Saturday Night Live November 2, 2024 in New York City. With only days to go until Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in battleground states along with making the appearance on SNL. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

Aldis Hodge attends the “Cross” Global Premiere. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: Aldis Hodge attends the “Cross” Global Premiere at NYA WEST on October 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Yara Shahidi in LA. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: Yara Shahidi poses as Sézane and Laura Brown fête the launch of ‘French Enough’ Act 2 with an intimate dinner in LA on October 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Sézane)

Erykah Badu, Tyla and André 3000. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: (L-R) Erykah Badu, Tyla and André 3000 attend the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo and Da’Vine Joy Randolph. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: (L-R) Cynthia Erivo and Da’Vine Joy Randolph attend the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)