Nelly Throws His Wife, Ashanti An Intimate Party With Family For Her 44th Birthday

Getty

Nelly, 49, and Ashanti, 44, might be prototypes for spinning the block successfully, as the couple is still going strong. This has been the couple’s year of major milestones since they had their first child together during the summer.

In the spirit of celebration, the rapper recently threw the singer a birthday bash to mark her 44th year around the sun. The new father posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to his wife.

“Happy Bday To the most beautiful woman in the world..,” the caption began. “Putting Smiles on your face is something i wake up thinking about and the thing I love doing the most… grateful to have someone who loves and appreciate me as much as I do them … love you mama”

The birthday bash looked on brand for how the two typically approach celebrations–an intimate gathering with close family and friends. In the reel, Nelly, also known as Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., shared a montage of clips from behind the scenes of the event and the actual festivities.

Fans saw Ashanti getting glammed up while pumping milk for their little one and being transported to the event. The new mother-of-one looked stunning wearing a fuschia pink dress and a matching pink bag. The event was island-themed, which is on point, considering Ashanti is known as the vacation queen. Pre-baby, the star was often seen perusing on an island in a bikini with her stunning figure.

The video ended with Ashanti and Nelly taking their newborn in a stroller for a walk around the neighborhood.

Ashanti gave birth to her first child, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, in July 2024. In April, the couple revealed to ESSENCE exclusively that they were engaged and pregnant. By June, it was revealed that she quietly got married in December 2023.

In August, Ashanti shared her excitement about becoming a first-time mom in addition to a postpartum photo update.

“Funny how life’s plans aren’t…always on time.. lol. I’ve been waiting to be a mom for a long time now, but nothing could prepare me for EVERYTHING motherhood brings!” The new mom wrote, “This is what postpartum looks like I’m loving these super cozy @fridamom shorts! I’m so proud of my body for giving me my baby, baby, baby, baby, baby. 😆,” her caption read at the time.

Nelly also has two children from a previous relationship and adopted his late sister’s two kids.