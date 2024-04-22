Ashanti And Nelly Become Co-Owners Of Fertility Company On The Heels Of Their Pregnancy Announcement

FAIRBURN, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 31: Nelly and Ashanti attend Nelly’s Halloween Birthday Celebration on October 31, 2023 in Fairburn, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Ashanti and Nelly’s lives are full of exciting development. As ESSENCE exclusively reported, the couple recently announced their engagement, Ashanti’s pregnancy and their company, Proov, a fertility and hormone diagnostics company.

The company aims to take the guesswork out of tracking hormonal activity for those on fertility journeys and offers a range of FDA-approved at-home fertility tests, treatments and supportive supplements.

Black women are almost twice as likely as white women to suffer from infertility according the most recent infertility data from the Centers for Disease Control published in 2013.

According to Forbes, Proov introduced the first PdG-test, which assesses Pregnanediol Glucuronide levels to help acheive successful ovulation. Dr. Amy Beckley, the CEO and founder of Proov, created the due to her issues with fertility tracking.

“We are the only FDA-cleared and CE-marked at-home test to determine if there is a problem with ovulation,” Beckley told the outlet about the company, which was founded in 2016. “Since the process of ovulation is what makes estrogen and progesterone, if a woman is not ovulating properly, she can have symptoms of hormone imbalance that can affect every aspect of her life. We are the first to give women insights into their hormones completely at home, no blood test or waiting for a lab to analyze their samples.”

The move for the couple to purchase Proov serves as a step that’s in natural alignment with the next phase their lives, particularly Ashanti, who will soon become a new mom.

““This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation,” she tells ESSENCE exclusively. “Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”