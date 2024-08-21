Ashanti Announces That She's Given Birth While Showing Off Her Postpartum Figure

Getty

Congratulations to Nelly and Ashanti, who are now parents to a baby boy!

The songstress and her husband have welcomed their first baby together, sharing the exciting news on Instagram. The photo shows Ashanti taking a mirror picture, posing in her Frida Mom disposable underwear, showcasing her fourth-trimester body. According to the couple’s rep who spoke with PEOPLE, “Ashanti and Nelly welcomed their baby boy, Kareem Kenkaide Hayes, on July 18, 2024.”

In the set of photos, Ashanti also shared a video of herself in a blue robe, saying that her body is “Four weeks postpartum. You have no idea what this body can do.”

She continued, “Funny how life’s plans aren’t…always on time.. lol. I’ve been waiting to be a mom for a long time now but nothing could prepare me for EVERYTHING motherhood brings!” The new mom wrote, “This is what postpartum looks like I’m loving these super cozy @fridamom shorts! I’m so proud of my body for giving me my baby, baby, baby, baby, baby. 😆.”

Nelly and Ashanti first announced they were expecting their first baby together via a video on the singer’s Instagram page. In April 2024, the singer shared the news exclusive with ESSENCE that she was pregnant and engaged to Nelly.

“This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope and anticipation,” Ashanti told ESSENCE. “Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”

To their fans’ surprise, Nelly and Ashanti did tie the knot on December 27, 2023, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

We’re so happy for the couple and their family, and we can’t wait to see pictures of their baby.