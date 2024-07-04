Hey Halo! Halle Bailey And DDG Share Sweet Family Photos With Their Baby Boy

Halo is here!

Singer Halle Bailey and her beau, DDG, decided to give a first look at their son’s face while in Italy for Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda events, and we’re swooning at the cutie.

Mom, dad and baby Halo all wore white for the big reveal, as the proud parents held their son in a series of photos. The little one wore a D&G onesie with white shoes and a glorious afro.

“halo’s first time in italy,” she wrote.

Halo bears a striking resemblance to his famous mother, with commenters even saying he looks like big sister Chloe and her little brother Branson. Either way, he’s absolutely adorable.

It’s not a small thing for the couple to share their son with the world, especially since they made a pretty top-tier effort to keep Halle’s pregnancy quiet.

“Every woman in the world has that right to choose what to do with their bodies and what to share with anyone or everyone. There was no way in hell I was gonna share the biggest joy of my world with anyone,” she said during her speech at ESSENCE’s Black Women in Hollywood event this past spring. “Halo was my gift — he is the greatest blessing, and I had no obligation to expose him, me or my family to that unyielding spotlight.”

DDG, who became known because of his social media presence, had previously said the same. They weren’t interested in feeding their child to the often relentless Internet.

“This is one of my biggest accomplishments, and I wasn’t able to show it for real for real, but it was for a better cause ’cause people weird,” he said. “People are way too much in my business, our business, at this point in time. So, definitely for the better, and it made it a lot easier, bringing him into the world without a bunch of opinions.”

But since he’s been in the world, Bailey has been open about being Halo’s mother and how much being a parent has changed her.

“I feel like I’ve reached this new level of maturity, especially being a mother now, which is so crazy to say,” Bailey said at a Grammy U event in February. “It has opened up a whole new can of worms for me, honestly. I am obsessed with my baby. It’s insane.”

We’re glad the parents showed their sweet Halo when they were ready. They look like a beautiful, happy family.