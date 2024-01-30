Halle Bailey Responds To People Saying She 'Lied' To Fans About Her Pregnancy    

Don Arnold/WireImage

Halle Bailey is enjoying the early stages of motherhood and still publicly reminiscing on her pregnancy. The singer and actress, 23, wanted to share a little laugh with fans, so she posted a picture that months ago she shared that photoshopped out her belly during her pregnancy.

“Lmaooo do y’all remember seeing [these] pics on my insta?” she wrote. “We photoshopped out my belly [laughing emojis],” Bailey captioned the image on Snapchat.

Her joke was well-received by some fans but not so much by others who want to be taken out of the group chat. Some feel like since Bailey kept the pregnancy private, speaking out about comments made regarding changes in her appearance when fans were speculating, she should keep that same energy now.

A fan on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, attempted to explain why some people are disgruntled and not feeling the Little Mermaid star’s updates.

“I don’t think people are mad she hid her pregnancy. People are more so annoyed that she went out of her way to lie and gaslight about it,” the woman wrote. “Then, she shaded people and called them desperate. Now, she wants those same ‘desperate’ people to know every little detail.”

Bailey decided she had time that day and responded to the X user, defending her choices during the pregnancy.

“I never lied or even said anything about it honey, making a joke about my nose was the farthest I went,” she began in her response. “I’ll never understand why you are mad I protected my own peace, wouldn’t you do the same? and I’m gonna share my pics now if I want to because my son is here safely, if u don’t wanna see it just keep scrolling baby lol God bless you !” she concluded with a kiss and heart emoji.

i never lied or even said anything about it honey , making a joke about my nose was the farthest i went . i’ll never understand why you are mad i protected my own peace, wouldn’t you do the same? and i’m gonna share my pics now if i want to because my son is here safely, if u… https://t.co/2dSwHcYmz4 — Halle (@HalleBailey) January 28, 2024

Bailey gave birth to her healthy baby boy, Halo, late last year. She had the bundle of joy with boyfriend and YouTube star DDG. She announced the birth of Halo, her way, on Instagram at the start of the year.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo the world is desperate to know you,” she wrote in a caption under an adorable picture of her firstborn’s hand. Some fans felt shaded by the last line and say it’s a reason she should keep her pregnancy moments to herself.

Bailey did things her way and every woman should be able to enjoy their pregnancy however they see fit.