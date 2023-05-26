Home

Style Spotlight: Sabrina Elba

The British model and actress is becoming a style star through ever red carpet she walks on.
By ESSENCE Fashion Editors

Sabrina Elba, the British actress and model, has captivated the fashion world with her stunning style evolution over the years. From her early beginnings on the red carpet to now, her current status is definitely giving fashion girl. Elba’s fashion choices have evolved in both sophistication and confidence. She’s been able to stay true to herself with sultry elements and elegant styles to accentuate her curves. She’s also part of an uber-stylish duo, with her dashing husband Idris Elba usually on her arm.

From Gucci and Saint Laurent to Isabel Marant and Y/Project, she effortlessly embraces bold colors, playful patterns, and unconventional yet sensual silhouettes. Whether she’s attending red-carpet events or casual outings, Elba’s fashion sense always showcases her personal style. Her most recent looks have been courtesy of Kim Russell, a.k.a. The Kimbino, internet fashion sensation and now stylist. “The first thing that comes to mind is grown and sexy, for the modern woman,” Russell tells ESSENCE speaking on Sabrina’s signature style. Russell has been responsible for putting her in some impressive looks as of late, from Maximillian Davis’ Ferragamo to 16Arlington.

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04: Sabrina Elba attends the British Vogue ‘Forces For Change’ dinner hosted by Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori at The Londoner Hotel on December 4, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
Style Spotlight: Sabrina Elba
MILAN, ITALY – JANUARY 13: Sabrina Dhowre arrives at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023/24 on January 13, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Pietro S. D’Aprano/Getty Images for Gucci)

Take a look through Sabrina Elba’s style evolution over the last few years below.

