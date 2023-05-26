Style Spotlight: Sabrina Elba

Sabrina Elba, the British actress and model, has captivated the fashion world with her stunning style evolution over the years. From her early beginnings on the red carpet to now, her current status is definitely giving fashion girl. Elba’s fashion choices have evolved in both sophistication and confidence. She’s been able to stay true to herself with sultry elements and elegant styles to accentuate her curves. She’s also part of an uber-stylish duo, with her dashing husband Idris Elba usually on her arm.

From Gucci and Saint Laurent to Isabel Marant and Y/Project, she effortlessly embraces bold colors, playful patterns, and unconventional yet sensual silhouettes. Whether she’s attending red-carpet events or casual outings, Elba’s fashion sense always showcases her personal style. Her most recent looks have been courtesy of Kim Russell, a.k.a. The Kimbino, internet fashion sensation and now stylist. “The first thing that comes to mind is grown and sexy, for the modern woman,” Russell tells ESSENCE speaking on Sabrina’s signature style. Russell has been responsible for putting her in some impressive looks as of late, from Maximillian Davis’ Ferragamo to 16Arlington.

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04: Sabrina Elba attends the British Vogue ‘Forces For Change’ dinner hosted by Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori at The Londoner Hotel on December 4, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

MILAN, ITALY – JANUARY 13: Sabrina Dhowre arrives at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023/24 on January 13, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Pietro S. D’Aprano/Getty Images for Gucci)

Take a look through Sabrina Elba’s style evolution over the last few years below.

2023 The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 21: Sabrina Dhowre Elba attends the “Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” – Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Sabrina Dhowre Elba attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Sabrina Dhowre Elba attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

Paris Fashion Week Fall Winter 23 PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 03: Sabrina Dhowre Elba wears a Victoria Beckham dress, bag and shoes outside the Victoria Beckham show on March 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images)

2023 Milan Fashion Week MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 24: Sabrina Dhowre Elba is seen arriving at the Gucci fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 on February 24, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

2023 The Fashion Awards LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Sabrina Elba attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

2022 GQ Men Of The Year Awards LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 16: Sabrina Dhowre Elbaattends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2022 at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park on November 16, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

2022 “Forever – Valentino” Exhibition Opening In Doha DOHA, QATAR – OCTOBER 27: Sabrina Elba attends the opening of “Forever – Valentino”, a major perspective exhibition that pays homage to its founder Valentino Garavani and its still-unfolding heritage of Haute Couture excellence, at M7 on October 27, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Maison Valentino)

2022 LACMA ART+FILM Gala LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 05: (L-R) Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba, both wearing Gucci, attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA)

2022 Pride Of Britain Awards LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 24: Sabrina Elba attends the Pride of Britain Awards 2022 at Grosvenor House on October 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

2022 BFI Luminous Fundraising Gala LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 29: Sabrina Elba attends the BFI Luminous Fundraising Gala at The Londoner Hotel on September 29, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for BFI)

2022 Michael Kors Runway Show NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 14: Sabrina Dhowre Elba attends the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show on September 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)

2022 Schiaparelli Runway Show PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 04: Sabrina Elba attends the Schiaparelli Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/GC Images)

2022 Giambattista Valli Haute Couture F/W Show PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 04: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Sabrina Elba attends the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

2022 Elie Saab Haute Couture F/W Show PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Sabrina Elba attends the Elie Saab Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

2022 Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of “Sonic The Hedgehog 2” LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 05: Sabrina Elba arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of “Sonic The Hedgehog 2” at Regency Village Theatre on April 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

2022 Richard Quinn Runway Show LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Sabrina Elba on the front row at the Richard Quinn show during London Fashion Week February 2022 on February 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

2022 British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Fashion And Film Party LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 13: Sabrina Elba, wearing Tiffany & Co., attends the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film Party 2022 at Annabel’s on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

2021 The Fashion Awards LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 29: Sabrina Dhowre Elba attends The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall on November 29, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

2021 mothers2mothers 20th Anniversary Gala LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 01: Sabrina Dhowre Elba attends the mothers2mothers 20th Anniversary Gala at Outernet London on December 1, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Gucci)

2021 Annabel’s For The Amazon Fundraiser LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 30: Co-host Sabrina Dhowre Elba attends Annabel’s For The Amazon, a fundraising event at Annabel’s to plant one million trees in the Amazon rainforest, in partnership with The Caring Family Foundation for One Tree Planted, at Annabel’s on September 30, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Annabel’s)

2021 KNWLS Runway Show LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 18: Sabrina Dhowre Elba attends the KNWLS show during London Fashion Week September 2021 on September 18, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

2021 GQ Men Of The Year Awards LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 01: Sabrina Dhowre Elba and Idris Elba, wearing BOSS, attend the 24th GQ Men of the Year Awards in association with BOSS at Tate Modern on September 1, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hugo Boss UK)

2019 Saloni Celebrates Holi In London LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 04: Sabrina Dhowre attends the celebration hosted by Saloni Lodha, of Phoolon Ki Holi, the Indian festival of colours played with flowers, on April 4, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for SALONI)

2018 Claridge’s Zodiac Party LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 29: Sabrina Dhowre attend the Claridge’s Zodiac Party hosted by Diane von Furstenberg & Edward Enninful to celebrate the Claridge’s Christmas Tree 2018, “The Tree Of Love” By Diane von Furstenberg, at Claridge’s Hotel on November 29, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Claridge’s)

2018 Roland Mouret Runway Show LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 16: Sabrina Dhowre attends the Roland Mouret show during London Fashion Week September 2018 on September 16, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Getty Images/BFC/Getty Images)

2023 95th Academy Awards HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 12: Sabrina Dhowre Elba attends the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

2023 UK Premiere of The Little Mermaid Sabrina Elba attending the UK Premiere of the live action re-imagining of The Little Mermaid, at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, London. Picture date: Monday May 15, 2023. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

2023 Ferragamo Runway Show Sabrina Elba in the front row at Ferragamo Fall 2023 Ready To Wear Runway Show on February 25, 2023 at the Milano Convention Center in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

2023 Global Premiere of Luther: The Fallen Sun in London LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – MARCH 01: Sabrina Dhowre Elba attends the Global Premiere of Luther: The Fallen Sun at BFI IMAX in London, United Kingdom on March 01, 2023. (Photo by Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

2022 75th Cannes Film Festival British actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba arrive for the screening of the film “Three Thousand Years of Longing” during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 20, 2022. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

2019 Roland Mouret Runway Show Sabrina Dhowre Elba on the catwalk (Photo by WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

2020 Roland Mouret Runway Show Sabrina Dhowre Elba on the catwalk (Photo by WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

2019 Premiere Of “Fast &Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” Sabrina Dhowre (Photo by Rob Latour/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Nina Ricci : Front Row – Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 02: Sabrina Elba attends the Nina Ricci Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 3, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Versace FW23 Show – Arrivals WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Sabrina Dhowre Elba attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Fashion Trust US Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 21: Sabrina Dhowre Elba attends the Fashion Trust US Awards at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Gucci & Amy Sacco Celebrate Bungalow Gucci In Honor Of The New Meatpacking Boutique NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 29: Sabrina Elba attends as Gucci & Amy Sacco Celebrate Bungalow Gucci In Honor Of The New Meatpacking Boutique on April 29, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gucci)

Prince’s Trust Gala 2023 Hosted By Edward Enninful NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 27: Sabrina Elba and Idris Elba attend Prince’s Trust Gala 2023 hosted by Edward Enninful at Casa Cipriani on April 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Prince’s Trust Gala)

Celebrity Sightings In London – May 17, 2023 LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 17: Sabrina Dhowre Elba seen leaving Rhode – launch party at Chiltern Firehouse on May 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)