ESScent Of The Week: Guerlain's Pêche Mirage Is Not Your Basic Peach

When Miranda Priestly said, “Florals, for spring? Groundbreaking” that was exactly my response when I found out Guerlain was releasing a new peach scent for spring/summer. While I love the note, there are already so many scents out there with a similar DNA, that I wondered why anyone would want to buy a new one at the Guerlain price point (*cough* it starts at $425).

That was my bad — I should have trusted the process. And by process, I mean Guerlain, who I have come to love as a fragrance house for quite some time. Because Pêche Mirage, just may the it girl of peach fragrances, and I’ve been reaching for it all week.

Delphine Jelk, the nose behind this one, managed to do something interesting by pairing peach with leather. On paper, that sounds like it wouldn’t work, but trust me, it does.

Once you get past the first spray (which is kinda jarring, I’m not going to lie — but remember when I said to trust the process?), there’s something here. If you put your nose up to your wrist right away, you’re going to get a weird industrial vibe from the saffron and leather. But here’s the thing: the actual scent cloud around you? Pure elegant peach. It’s like wearing two different fragrances at once.

After wearing this for a week straight, what keeps me coming back is how it evolves. Give it an hour, and everything starts to mesh together. The initial disconnect between what you smell up close versus in the air disappears, and it transforms into this peach, apricot and tea situation that’s honestly addictive.

Why I love it: I’m a sucker for peach notes in general — I have been for years — so this hits my sweet spot. But what makes it stand out is how they captured the entire peach, including that fuzzy skin. It smells like actual peaches, not candy or air freshener.

My main complaint? For the price, I wish it packed more punch. Peach fragrances typically don’t scream from the rooftops, but to drop that much money on a fragrance (even in the “luxury” category), people should notice what you’re wearing without having to stand three inches close. That said, the projection was decent enough that I caught whiffs throughout the day, so it’s not a total deal-breaker.

Perfect pairings: What’s made Pêche Mirage earn its keep in my collection is how versatile it is for layering. I’ve been experimenting all week and found a few combinations I’ll be continuing throughout this upcoming spring and summer. For weekend brunch vibes, I layered this with Jo Malone’s Nectarine Blossom & Honey. The honey note adds this sticky sweetness that makes the peach in Pêche Mirage pop even more. Makes me feel like I’m at a farmers market in the best way.

For dinner, I tried putting Tom Ford’s Tuscan Leather underneath. You’re probably thinking “more leather?” But even though it may sound crazy, it oddly works. It amps up the leather base while keeping that peachy sweetness on top. The combo lasts forever too — I still smelled it on my jacket the next day.

For an everyday scent, I’d recommend pairing it with Diptyque’s Philosykos. The fig notes bring out something unexpectedly professional in the mix, making for a sophisticated but cozy vibe that works for basically any situation.

At $425 for 100ml, this isn’t cheap. But if you’re bored with the usual designer offerings and want something that feels special and unique, Pêche Mirage delivers. It’s become my signature for these early spring days when the temperature hovers around 65° and you need something that balances warmth and freshness.