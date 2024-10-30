Beautycon Is Returning This Weekend—Here's What's In Store

Getty Images

This weekend, Beautycon returns to Los Angeles for a 2-day festival full of beauty’s leading voices, products, and trends. The convention—powered by Refinery29—is a playground for the future of beauty, with attendees and hosts discussing the direction of next season’s fads. Presented through exclusive panel discussions, professional demos and masterclasses, here are all the experiences you don’t want to miss.

On day one’s main stage, TikTok’s top content creators share how to grow your beauty platform followed by two hair-focused talks. Next, ESSENCE senior beauty editor Akili King will host an intimate Mielle Organics-sponsored panel with founder Monique Rodriguez about the history and future of the brand.

Later on, Made By Mitchell’s Mitchell Halliday breaks down his ambient makeup techniques on the Beauty School stage with a cheat sheet panel on all the hair, makeup and life hacks you didn’t know you needed.

Day two begins In The Lab with beauty industry leaders, like cosmetic chemist Javon Ford and S’able Labs’s Sabrina Elba, for an inside look at beauty brand formulas. Then, just before Love Island’s Serena Page talks about her viral relationship after the island, celebrity makeup artist Sir John will give us a masterclass on his “dopamine menu” beauty looks.

Meanwhile, the beauty founders of Anastasia Beverly Hills and Danessa Myricks will look at how beauty has evolved over the years, and the direction ahead. In between tarot readings and a 180 facial demo on the Beauty School stage, a main stage masterclass will break down this season’s soft glam look. To end this year’s Beautycon, Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach and rapper Saweetie join the Beauty Looks Like Me panel to redefine traditional beauty standards.