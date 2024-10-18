Best New Music This Week: Coco Jones, Ari Lennox, Mary J. Blige And More

Happy Friday, folks. With October now in full effect, this week’s new music releases bring a mix of powerful collaborations, soulful melodies, and heartfelt storytelling.
Today, Wizkid teams up with Brent Faiyaz for “Piece Of My Heart,” blending their unique styles in a smooth, vibey track, Coco Jones partners with London On Da Track and Future on “Most Beautiful Design,” delivering a mesmerizing R&B anthem, and Ari Lennox heats things up with the sultry “Smoke.” Our list also includes music from Tiwa Savage, Mary J. Blige, Queen Naija, and more.
Take a look at today’s roundup of new releases below.
The DC songstress delivers a sultry, hypnotic single that sets the perfect mood for late-night vibes. Stream the song “Smoke” HERE.
The iconic “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul’ returns with a powerful anthem, offering comfort and solidarity through relatable lyrics. Listen to it HERE.
Today, Wizkid and Brent Faiyaz come together to craft a laid-back collaboration with smooth vibes and infectious rhythms. Check it out HERE.
The triple threat of Coco Jones, Future and London On Da Track collaborate for a lush R&B track that’s both melodic and empowering. Listen to it HERE.
Today, the multitalented Tiwa Savage pours raw emotion into this heartfelt ballad about healing and letting go. Hear it HERE.
RIMON and Mereba join forces for a reflective, introspective song on chasing dreams and securing success. Stream the song HERE.
Today, Queen Naija blends vulnerability and beautiful vocals in this emotional track about love and longing. Check it out HERE.
Jaden’s highly anticipated EP 2024: A Case Study Of The Long Term Effects Of Young Love explores love, heartbreak, and growth through futuristic sounds and introspective lyrics. Listen to it HERE.