HomeEntertainment

Best New Music This Week: Coco Jones, Ari Lennox, Mary J. Blige And More

Today’s list also includes a collaboration between Wizkid and Brent Faiyaz titled “Piece Of My Heart,” and Queen Naija’s “Missing You.”
Best New Music This Week: Coco Jones, Ari Lennox, Mary J. Blige And More
By Okla Jones ·

Happy Friday, folks. With October now in full effect, this week’s new music releases bring a mix of powerful collaborations, soulful melodies, and heartfelt storytelling.

Today, Wizkid teams up with Brent Faiyaz for “Piece Of My Heart,” blending their unique styles in a smooth, vibey track, Coco Jones partners with London On Da Track and Future on “Most Beautiful Design,” delivering a mesmerizing R&B anthem, and Ari Lennox heats things up with the sultry “Smoke.” Our list also includes music from Tiwa Savage, Mary J. Blige, Queen Naija, and more.

Take a look at today’s roundup of new releases below.

TOPICS: 