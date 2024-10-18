Best New Music This Week: Coco Jones, Ari Lennox, Mary J. Blige And More

Happy Friday, folks. With October now in full effect, this week’s new music releases bring a mix of powerful collaborations, soulful melodies, and heartfelt storytelling.

Today, Wizkid teams up with Brent Faiyaz for “Piece Of My Heart,” blending their unique styles in a smooth, vibey track, Coco Jones partners with London On Da Track and Future on “Most Beautiful Design,” delivering a mesmerizing R&B anthem, and Ari Lennox heats things up with the sultry “Smoke.” Our list also includes music from Tiwa Savage, Mary J. Blige, Queen Naija, and more.

Take a look at today’s roundup of new releases below.

Ari Lennox – “Smoke” The DC songstress delivers a sultry, hypnotic single that sets the perfect mood for late-night vibes. Stream the song “Smoke” HERE.

Mary J. Blige – “You Ain’t The Only One” The iconic “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul’ returns with a powerful anthem, offering comfort and solidarity through relatable lyrics. Listen to it HERE.

Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz – “Piece Of My Heart” Today, Wizkid and Brent Faiyaz come together to craft a laid-back collaboration with smooth vibes and infectious rhythms. Check it out HERE.

Coco Jones, London On Da Track & Future – “Most Beautiful Design” The triple threat of Coco Jones, Future and London On Da Track collaborate for a lush R&B track that’s both melodic and empowering. Listen to it HERE.

Tiwa Savage – “Forgiveness” Today, the multitalented Tiwa Savage pours raw emotion into this heartfelt ballad about healing and letting go. Hear it HERE.

RIMON ft. Mereba – “Make Money” RIMON and Mereba join forces for a reflective, introspective song on chasing dreams and securing success. Stream the song HERE.

Queen Naija – “Missing You” Today, Queen Naija blends vulnerability and beautiful vocals in this emotional track about love and longing. Check it out HERE.