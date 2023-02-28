5 Times Ari Lennox Made Us Want To Level Up Our Fitness Routine

Aside from being a powerhouse performer and sultry singer, Ari Lennox also happens to be body goals these days. Fans have taken note of her amazing physical transformation on social media and haven’t held back on the compliments.

The “Shea Butter Baby” singer’s body has naturally morphed into its best physical shape with the help of her trainer, Sadia, and a clean diet. According to her trainer, since 2021, Lennox has trained consistently each week while maintaining a strict clean diet to yield results. Her trainer once boasted about her progress via Instagram. Back in 2021, she was down five pounds and three percent body fat.

Lennox’s natural body proves that hard work, dedication, and clean eating can be healthy solutions to trim body fat, in a time when BBLs and other cosmetic surgeries are prominent.

In 2023, it looks like she’s kept up her fitness routine. I mean, look at the material. It’s safe to say she’s committed to staying in top-tier shape.

Check out Lennox and images of her showing off her hard work for some fitness inspiration of your own.

01 In Concert Ari Lennox performs onstage during her “age/sex/location” tour at Coca-Cola Roxy on February 26, 2023, in Atlanta in a tight pink dress. ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 26: Singer Ari Lennox performs onstage during her “age/sex/location” tour at Coca-Cola Roxy on February 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

02 2023 Roc Nation The Brunch Lennox attended the 2023 Roc Nation Brunch on February 04, 2023, in Bel Air, Calif. and looked fabulous in a see-through ensemble. BEL AIR, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Ari Lennox attends 2023 Roc Nation The Brunch at Private Residence on February 04, 2023 in Bel Air, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

03 2022 American Music Awards Lennox looked stunning in her light blue dress at the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20 in Los Angeles. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ari Lennox attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

04 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party In a see-through silver chained dress, Lennox attended the 2022 GQ Men of the Year party in West Hollywood. WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: Ari Lennox attends the 2022 GQ Men Of The Year Party Hosted By Global Editorial Director Will Welch at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)