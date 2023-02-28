5 Times Ari Lennox Made Us Want To Level Up Our Fitness Routine

Aside from being a powerhouse performer and sultry singer, Ari Lennox also happens to be body goals these days. Fans have taken note of her amazing physical transformation on social media and haven’t held back on the compliments.
The “Shea Butter Baby” singer’s body has naturally morphed into its best physical shape with the help of her trainer, Sadia, and a clean diet. According to her trainer, since 2021, Lennox has trained consistently each week while maintaining a strict clean diet to yield results. Her trainer once boasted about her progress via Instagram. Back in 2021, she was down five pounds and three percent body fat.
Lennox’s natural body proves that hard work, dedication, and clean eating can be healthy solutions to trim body fat, in a time when BBLs and other cosmetic surgeries are prominent.
In 2023, it looks like she’s kept up her fitness routine. I mean, look at the material. It’s safe to say she’s committed to staying in top-tier shape.
Check out Lennox and images of her showing off her hard work for some fitness inspiration of your own.
Ari Lennox performs onstage during her “age/sex/location” tour at Coca-Cola Roxy on February 26, 2023, in Atlanta in a tight pink dress.
Lennox attended the 2023 Roc Nation Brunch on February 04, 2023, in Bel Air, Calif. and looked fabulous in a see-through ensemble.
Lennox looked stunning in her light blue dress at the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20 in Los Angeles.
In a see-through silver chained dress, Lennox attended the 2022 GQ Men of the Year party in West Hollywood.
Lennox not only attended the awards show in Las Vegas, but also performed. Before hitting the stage, she was picture perfect in a beige number.