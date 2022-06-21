Ari Lennox Will No Longer Do Shows That Require Air Travel: ‘It Is Literally Destroying My Health’

Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage

It looks like Ari Lennox is feeling the “Pressure” of in-flight travel.

Over the weekend, the Dreamville singer revealed that she will no longer be doing shows that require her to journey by plane. Lennox, 31, took to her Instagram Stories to let fans know her fear of flying, or aerophobia, is “destroying” her health and that she was uncertain of what that could mean for the future of her career.

“For my mental health and my sanity I will not be doing any shows that require me to fly,” she told fans in the post.

“I can not keep torturing myself with this huge fear of mine. It is literally destroying my health. Enough is enough. I’m so sorry to all that are inconvenienced by this. Don’t know what this will mean for my career, but I just can’t do it,” she said.

She added, “On the plane to Minneapolis now. I’ll be there. If there’s any peers or anyone out there who knows of a great hypnotherapist, therapist and/or fear of flying solutions, I would be so grateful. I want to beat this.”

The news comes at a time when Lennox appears to be choosing what best works for her overall wellbeing. After expressing her desire to be dropped from her labels back in January and disclosing that her 31st birthday in March was in fact, her “most depressing birthday to date,” it looks as if Lennox is taking the time to prioritize what works best for her as she handles the ups and downs of her career.

We’ll have to wait and see what this means for the next chapter of Lennox’s on-stage performances and tours, but her fans and supporters will be seemingly be there every step (or drive) of the way.