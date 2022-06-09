Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Last week, singer Ari Lennox shared photos of herself looking quite cozy with former Married at First Sight participant Keith Manley, as the two were in San Diego for a wedding. He too shared an image of them holding hands, and all the semi-public pictures (Stories do expire within 24 hours of course) announced that the two were dating. But dating does not equate to a full-blown, committed relationship. A source close to the “Pressure” singer now says she’s single, as Lennox and Manley have parted ways.

Despite the two no longer dating, the star “is in good spirits and is focusing on her sophomore album,” the source adds. “She’s also excited for her 4 BET Awards nominations.”

Lennox tied for the second most BET Award nominations this year with Drake. She has four nods, including Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, as well as Video the Year for her “Pressure” clip.

Manley, who appeared on Season 9 of MAFS, also has things to look forward to, including a mixer inspired by his 2021 book Life Is Just…: A Walk Within. It’s taking place this weekend in North Carolina, and is described as “a unique experience designed to connect like-minded individuals and introduce attendees to the hidden gems of North Carolina’s creative, small business communities.”

With that being said, everybody’s thriving. They’re just choosing to do so separately. It was certainly cute while it lasted (and could be great inspiration for that album)!