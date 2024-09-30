Mary J. Blige Announces 2025 ‘For My Fans Tour’ Dates

Photo Credit: Will Sterling

Mary J. Blige continues to reign as one of the most influential voices in music, and her upcoming The For My Fans Tour proves her staying power. With a career spanning decades, the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul” shows no signs of slowing down as she also gears up to celebrate a new album, thus expanding her already iconic catalog.

The 27-city tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off on January 30 at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC, and feature special guests NE-YO and Mario. Blige will travel to major cities such as Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, and more, before wrapping up on April 14 at Boston’s TD Garden.

“I am so excited to kick off this tour. I have amazing fans and am so grateful for all of the love and support they have given me throughout the years,” Blige shared in a statement. “This tour is for them, and I cannot wait to be able to travel to all these cities and see everyone. I am in such a place of immense gratitude and peace at this moment.”

Blige’s upcoming album, Gratitude, drops on November 15, and includes the single “Breathing,” featuring a guest appearance from Fabolous. The tour and album represent her journey to peace and appreciation, making 2025 a milestone year for the artist. Additionally, Blige will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on October 19 in Cleveland, honoring her legacy as a pioneer in music.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presale beginning Tuesday, October 1. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, October 4 at 10am EST at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

See all of the For My Fans Tour dates below.