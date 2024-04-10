Our Favorite Stylish Sibling Duos On The Internet

Relationships between siblings are often filled with adoration and sometimes accountability, but that’s the beauty of a sibling. Our favorite duos lift each other up and happen to have distinctive styles that truly resonate with us. From Beyoncé and Solange to Willow and Jaden Smith, these duos have standout style in common.
Both Beyoncé and Solange have reached a new level in their careers and so have each of their fashion senses. Solange has an affinity for brands like Ferragamo and Wales Bonner while Bey has notably championed Black designers throughout her entire Renaissance Tour. From designers like Brandon Blackwood, LaQuan Smith, and Telfar these brands and others were highlighted last year through costume design. Aoki and Ming Lee Simmons are all grown up from their Kimora: Life In The Fab Lane days. Now, both girls have fun with their clothing. They are often ahead of the trends in all denim looks or gowns for the red carpet next to their iconic mother Kimora Lee Simmons.
Chloe and Halle Bailey have grown throughout their careers–and so have their fashion choices. The sisters have different cues that speak to them, but they always seem to complement each other. Halle is often spotted in vibrant colors and pastels while Chloe leans into monochromatic outfits with cutout details. Michael and Janet Jackson have to be one of the most stylish sibling duos to ever live. Their all-white Grammy looks in 1993 stay on our minds rent-free.
Willow and Jaden Smith echo Janet and Michael’s synergy. Both siblings are nothing short of brilliant and their self-expression knows no bounds–fashion is their playground. Tia and Tamera Mowery have been the pinnacle of Black girlhood representation. On and off the red carpet, the twin sisters are always sharing killer outfits that speak to their innermost selves and what they feel most confident in. Another duo we love is Venus and Serena Williams who have dominated in tennis but have also always shown off their fashion prowess off the court.
Our January/February cover star Tracee Ellis Ross and her sister Rhonda Ross have always been fashion lovers. We’ve seen Tracee in an array of high fashion looks on the red carpet or just casually running errands. Influencers Christy and Shelcy Joseph have been gracing our screens with their outfits and helping others figure out their personal style on their Instagram page @nycxclothes. Their looks speak to the “It” Girls in fashion as well as those looking to step out of their comfort zone with their style.
Keep scrolling to see our favorite stylish sibling duos, below.