Our Favorite Stylish Sibling Duos On The Internet

Relationships between siblings are often filled with adoration and sometimes accountability, but that’s the beauty of a sibling. Our favorite duos lift each other up and happen to have distinctive styles that truly resonate with us. From Beyoncé and Solange to Willow and Jaden Smith, these duos have standout style in common.

Both Beyoncé and Solange have reached a new level in their careers and so have each of their fashion senses. Solange has an affinity for brands like Ferragamo and Wales Bonner while Bey has notably championed Black designers throughout her entire Renaissance Tour. From designers like Brandon Blackwood, LaQuan Smith, and Telfar these brands and others were highlighted last year through costume design. Aoki and Ming Lee Simmons are all grown up from their Kimora: Life In The Fab Lane days. Now, both girls have fun with their clothing. They are often ahead of the trends in all denim looks or gowns for the red carpet next to their iconic mother Kimora Lee Simmons.

Chloe and Halle Bailey have grown throughout their careers–and so have their fashion choices. The sisters have different cues that speak to them, but they always seem to complement each other. Halle is often spotted in vibrant colors and pastels while Chloe leans into monochromatic outfits with cutout details. Michael and Janet Jackson have to be one of the most stylish sibling duos to ever live. Their all-white Grammy looks in 1993 stay on our minds rent-free.

Willow and Jaden Smith echo Janet and Michael’s synergy. Both siblings are nothing short of brilliant and their self-expression knows no bounds–fashion is their playground. Tia and Tamera Mowery have been the pinnacle of Black girlhood representation. On and off the red carpet, the twin sisters are always sharing killer outfits that speak to their innermost selves and what they feel most confident in. Another duo we love is Venus and Serena Williams who have dominated in tennis but have also always shown off their fashion prowess off the court.

Our January/February cover star Tracee Ellis Ross and her sister Rhonda Ross have always been fashion lovers. We’ve seen Tracee in an array of high fashion looks on the red carpet or just casually running errands. Influencers Christy and Shelcy Joseph have been gracing our screens with their outfits and helping others figure out their personal style on their Instagram page @nycxclothes. Their looks speak to the “It” Girls in fashion as well as those looking to step out of their comfort zone with their style.

Keep scrolling to see our favorite stylish sibling duos, below.

01 01 Solange and Beyoncé Knowles BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 22: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY) Solange and Beyonce attend the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/VF15/WireImage)

02 02 Aoki Lee Simmons and Ming Lee Simmons MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 08: (L-R) Aoki Lee Simmons and Ming Lee Simmons attend Y2K Core Presented by Android at Wynwood Studio on December 08, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Android)

03 03 Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (L-R) Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey attend the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

04 04 Janet Jackson and Michael Jackson Janet Jackson and Michael Jackson during The 35th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Barry King/WireImage)

05 05 Willow Smith and Jaden Smith Willow Smith and Jaden Smith at the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Menswear Collection Runway Show on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

06 06 Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry at Essence Black Women in Hollywood held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 7, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

07 07 Venus Williams and Serena Williams HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: (L-R) Venus Williams and Serena Williams attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

08 08 Tracee Ellis Ross and Rhonda Ross NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 28: Actresses Tracee Ellis Ross and Rhonda Ross pose at the opening of “Passing Strange” at the Belasco Theatre on February 28, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Donna Ward/Getty Images)