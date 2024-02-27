Brandon Blackwood’s Colorful Spring 2024 Collection Is Dropping Soon

Brandon Blackwood

Brandon Blackwood has revealed its Spring 2024 collection. The lineup of accessories is crafted from new materials including oil leather. This material offers a clay-like texture to the five new bags in the collection: the De La Cruz, the Jacqueline, the Corey, the Midori, and the Wooster wallet.

Each bag is reminiscent of pottery handmade with bold colors. Pastels, fresh greens, oranges, yellows, and blues fill the new collection. The brand is committed to creating pieces of the highest quality. For the spring season, new iterations of brand favorites with upgraded materials are also being released. For instance, the Medium Nia will arrive with a hand-beaded zebra design, and the Daphne which was previously revealed as a horoscope-inspired piece will be available in red. This new collection is the embodiment of craftsmanship married with intricate detailing.

Brandon Blackwood

The new De La Cruz features a ruffled front top handle while the Jacqueline is a sleek, functional bag with a detachable pouch to hold small items like AirPods. The new Corey bag is a luxe bucket bag with a crossbody strap detail. The Portmore bag which is currently sold out will be reintroduced as a structured backpack.

The Midori backpack is also included in the spring collection it featues a front pocket for small items and a top handle with two adjustable straps. The newly designed Wooster wallet will launch in rich colorways including green, red, blue, and black. Additionally, styles like the Nia, the Yuta, and the Daphne will be restocked.

Brandon Blackwood

The Brandon Blackwood Spring 2024 collection will launch on brandonblackwood.com on March 1 at 12 pm EST.