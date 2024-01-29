Journey Through Haute Couture Week With Brandon Blackwood

Courtesy of Brandon Blackwood

Paris Haute Couture Week was filled with incredible shows, huge celebrity moments like Kendrick Lamar’s Chanel runway design, along with impeccable street style exhibited by guests. Designer Brandon Blackwood had the privilege of experiencing the week firsthand, eschewing the demands of staging a presentation and instead, luxuriating in the offerings of the event. Blackwood immersed himself in the grandeur of the event by attending two presentations.

During his three-day stay in the city, he not only relished in the glamour of Couture Week but also took the opportunity to eye a few coveted pieces for himself and participated in market appointments. We dove into his morning routine and explored whether or not he actually parties like the rest of the fashion world after a full day of play. Get into a play-by-play of what goes on in Blackwood’s world for a few days of Paris Haute Couture Week, below.

Day 1 – January 22, 2024

7 AM: Dragged myself out of bed–early bird gets the haute couture worm. Schiaparelli’s show is at 10 AM, and they don’t mess around with time.

Courtesy of Brandon Blackwood

8 AM: Makeup wizardry in progress at the hotel. With my look pressed and steamed the day before, I have a tailor on speed dial, just in case there are any last-minute fixes. I don’t put as much effort in for New York Fashion Week because I don’t feel as much pressure when the shows are in my hometown. I wore my go-to durag along with a Zimmerli tank, vintage trousers, our (Brandon Blackwood) Ani Boots with a lambskin Schiaparelli puffer.

Courtesy of Brandon Blackwood

9 AM: Left Hotel Costes after a decadent room service breakfast–black coffee, a smoothie, a fruit bowl, and a French pastry.

10 AM: Schiaparelli’s magic unfolds. I’ve always loved the brand. However, two years ago, I began into a relationship by accident. During a trip to Paris, I Googled to see if there was a store. I couldn’t read French and ended up going to the address of their actual atelier. Once, I arrived and told them what happened, they let me shop. Three days later, I was invited to my first couture show which was two years ago and I’ve gone every year since.

10:30 AM: Schiaparelli ends, leaving me in awe of the whimsical, bold, and technical designs.

11:00 AM: A quick mingle, a glass of Sancerre Raimbault Pineau with a friend, and the social drain hits. Black to the hotel for a midday recharge.

12:00 PM: Retreat to Hotel Costes, my haven admits the couture chaos. Fashion week in Paris is one of the few places where my friends from all over are usually in one place. I love taking advantage of that, so I prioritize doing intimate hangouts over crowded parties. I would rather spend the night with three friends than 200 strangers.

6:00 PM: Revived and ready for dinner with friends.

7:00 PM: We eat at a luxurious restaurant called Le Grand Café Capucines located in Paris’ 9th arrondissement–fashion talk blending into life’s stories.

10:00 PM: Head back to the hotel to rest up for tomorrow’s Balenciaga adventure.

Day 2 – January 23, 2024

10:00 AM: Rolled out of best for the Balenciaga appointment.

10:30 AM: Makeup wizards in progress, room service breakfast, and the mandatory black coffee.

11:00 AM: Suited up in my Balenciaga top, Loewe trousers, our Ani boots and re-wore my Schiaparelli look. Ready to take on the Parisian streets once more.

Courtesy of Brandon Blackwood

12:00 PM: Arrive to the private showroom unveiling the treasures in Balenciaga’s couture offerings to shop around. I’d describe the collection as a journey through strength, experimentation, and innovation. I love appointments because you really get to learn the details and techniques of each piece. It feels like going to a museum, but you get to actually purchase the art.

1:00 PM: I meticulously combed through each exquisite piece. Although Balenciaga typically shows in July, for Haute Couture Week, I always secure an appointment with their couturier. This time was no exception–I couldn’t resist and ended up purchasing couture leather pants crafted from upcycled wallets and cards holders. Additionally, I couldn’t leave without snagging two candles and an elegant ear cuff.

Courtesy of Brandon Blackwood

Courtesy of Brandon Blackwood

1:30 PM: I’m out the door for brunch at L’Avenue in 8th Arrondissement.

3:30 PM: I start to get tired and head back to the hotel to rest. I’m sure I’ll be going to dinner again tonight.

6:30 PM: Time to get a move on for dinner with a few friends to catch up and talk about the week.

10:00 PM: After a full day of happenings and soaking in glamour and well-crafted clothing, it’s time to get some rest and prepare for my travels back to New York.

Day 3 – January 24, 2024

7:00 AM: I have a free day of seeing friends and saying my goodbyes, so I get dressed, rather slowly, I’m not a morning person.

8:00 AM: Final touch-up from the makeup maestro.

Courtesy of Brandon Blackwood

9:00 AM: Packing up and prepping for the journey home, so that I don’t feel like I’m in a rush or worse, miss my flight back. Although, I wouldn’t hate to be in Paris for another night.

10:00 AM: I eat my room service and have my daily black coffee to keep me up and moving.

10:30 AM: A car comes to pick me up to do a re-see of the Schiaparelli collection. I end up purchasing look number 8 from the show, a highlight from the entire trip. We start fitting next month!

Model on the runway at Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2024 as part of Paris Couture Fashion Week held at Petit Palais on January 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images)

3:00 PM: I’m off to rest and pack some more. Paris, until next time, you’ve etched yourself into my couture heart!