Couture Week Look Of The Day: Zendaya Stuns At Schiaparelli

Getty Images

Zendaya’s outfit at the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2024 runway show at Place Vendôme was an art piece. Kicking off Paris Haute Couture Week, the all-black outfit designed by Schiaparelli, and styled image architect Law Roach was mature and intentional. The Dune actress’s black mock neck top was decorated with 3D knots going down each arm. Her satin sheen skirt with its ruching at the waist and slit in the back was also as dramatic as her top. The long-knotted train trailing behind her as she walked up the steps into the Place Vendôme for the show was breathtaking.

Stephane Cardinale -Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

To accessorize, she wore a pair of pointed-toe Christian Louboutin heels and sheer, slightly netted tights under her skirt. She also debuted a new hairstyle that paired well with the look of super short bangs cut at a slightly pointed angle and layers for a few pieces to fall in a way that frames her face.

The Euphoria actress wore another Schiaparelli look back in early December, which was a stark contrast to the look she debuted today. That outfit was worn at Comic Con in Brazil to promote Dune: Part Two. Styled by Roach, of course, Zendaya wore a white button-down top with a ruched cream skirt that featured a giant lobster right at her waist.

Zendaya is known for her daring looks during Fashion Month and press runs. When she first started working with Roach, she wasn’t getting invited to shows so, to see her evolution into a style icon on the red carpet and beyond is an exciting transformation to watch. As this season’s Paris Haute Couture Week continues we’re keeping watch on all the best looks worth highlighting.