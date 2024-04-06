Aoki Lee Simmons, 21, Responds After Photos Of Her Kissing 65-Year-Old Restaurateur Go Viral

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for alice + olivia; Victor Hugo/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Aoki Lee Simmons, 21, is speaking out, in a coy way, after the model was seen sharing a kiss with restaurateur Vittorio Assaf, who is 65. Assaf is the successful founder of the Serafina Restaurant Group, which includes the wildly popular Serafina in NYC, among other hot spots.

The daughter of former model and businesswoman Kimora Lee Simmons and embattled businessman and record executive Russell Simmons, was recently photographed on the beach in St. Barts with Assaf, and at one point, the two shared a kiss.

She posted a photo of herself posing on the beach while visiting the popular island destination before people caught wind of the paparazzi photos snapped of herself and Assaf. Ever since then, the Internet has had a lot to say about them spending time together, especially since Aoki’s father is just one year older than the Italian-American restaurateur and they no longer have a good relationship. Some also brought up the fact that mom Kimora and dad Russell began a relationship when she was 18 and he was 35.

But Aoki seems to be content. She shared an Instagram Story, which was another photo of herself on the beach with the caption, “Happy, healthy, did some beach.”

And after sources claiming to have the inside scoop took to PEOPLE to say that the two are currently “enjoying each others’ company,” Aoki addressed the controversy without saying much. She posted a photo of herself to her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Errr well now I know why folks were calling me.”

The Harvard graduate was previously dating a young man she hard launched on social media on Valentine’s Day in 2023, sharing a photo of her sitting on his lap as he played the harp, hiding his face. At the time, some people took issue with that relationship because her beau was white.

“I understand the public figure/you knew it was going to happen etc…argument. Sure I guess I knew the world was stuck in 1950 and would have some recessive [things] to say about something as simple as an interracial relationship….. Like that’s truly sad, especially from people of color, but it was expected,” she said in response.

This time around, the uproar is clearly about the significant age difference. She is, of course, an adult now and can date who she wants, but what a 21-year-old and a 65-year-old have to talk about, we’re not so sure.