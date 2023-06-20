Kimora Lee Simmons, Daughter Aoki Call Out Russell Simmons: ‘This Man Has Been Threatening My Kids’ Lives’

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kimora Lee Simmons and her daughter Aoki Lee spent the holiday weekend speaking up about Russell Simmons and allegedly problematic behavior that they say has been harassing to all of them.

It started when Aoki Lee shared some posts on Instagram (that have since been deleted) detailing her belief that “My father is not well, for years, he needs help and won’t accept that.”

She claims that when people stand up to him to let him know that he’s not “fine,” he lashes out. That includes by threatening that Aoki will never “get a fashion job again,” allegedly harassing sister Ming, Kimora and even the girls’ grandmother.

She shared a screen recording of Russell shouting (though the audio was cut) at her during a FaceTime conversation, accused him of calling and cursing out her friends and boyfriend, made mention of times he didn’t help her during tough financial situations, and exposed text messages between father and daughter.

“I have done everything I could do, since I was 15 I have tried my hardest to not have drama, to be quiet and calm for the sake of the family that I love. But I don’t know what a person can do at this point,” she wrote.

“Some of us do think he’s mentally ill or experiencing sometbing [sic] like dementia, he really acts like he hates and does not know his children frequently. Prior to his media issues he was really the best dad ever and a great co parent,” she said, alluding to Russell being accused of sexual assault of multiple women. “He and my mom were best friends. We all defended him against anything, and then he suddenly turned on ANYONE who will let him just lash out. It’s a really just terrifying change to watch.”

Kimora eventually spoke her piece, saying that “this man has been threatening my kids lives.”

She asked in an IG Live that “you please leave us alone.” She made mention of Russell’s alleged behavior, including sending himself flowers and posting them online claiming they were sent by her, which she says she has “receipts” of.

She also shared Instagram Story messages like one that read, “The same abusive ish. This is how you manouver [sic] with the world and women all around you,” she said. “Your threats and lies and intimidation manouvers [sic] and tactics are sad. Stop it please. Your own flesh and blood? Enough is enough.”

Russell responded to all of this with a message to his daughters.

“God is testing you a little bit, it’s ok. Be strong…they are called growing pains..as you know, we grow through adversity and struggle…you read my books and heard me preach your whole childhood.”

He added, “DEEPLY sorry for being frustrated and yelling…but know this…there are no conditions…for sure I love you guys more than I love myself.”

Everyone involved did seem to have a great relationship at one time or another, with Russell going on vacation with Kimora and her kids (and ex Tim Leissner), and Kimora defending Russell in 2018 against those aforementioned allegations of sexual misconduct. It’s unfortunate to see things get to this point. We hope that at the very least, Russell can reconcile with his daughters sooner than later.