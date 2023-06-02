Aoki Lee Simmons Makes History As One Of The Youngest Black Women To Graduate From Harvard

Aoki Lee Simmons is the embodiment of beauty and brains.

The part-time model just earned a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University at just 20, making her one of the youngest Black women to do so. She was just 16 years old when admitted.

“My baby girl is a Harvard graduate!!!,” wrote Simmons’ mother, Kimora Lee Simmons via Instagram. “AND with a double major! AND one of the youngest in recent history to do so at only 20 years young!”

Aoki followed in her model mother’s footsteps with her burgeoning career in print and runway. Since childhood she along with her sister Ming have been the face of their mother’s clothing brand Baby Phat.

Last year, Aoki made headlines when she announced she’d be pursuing model in tandem with her studies.

“Well, one, models aren’t uneducated and not articulate,” she said in response to social media user’s question about the reason behind her career choice. She continued, “But two, I think what you’re really getting at is, why am I going into a field that doesn’t necessarily require a degree or require a whole lot of book smarts when I have a lot of education?’”

She went on to point out the power of choice and multifaceted careers.

“Well, one, because I love it, and I think we should normalize liking something. You don’t have to do what you’re immediately good at. I would like to change the idea that you can’t be smart and pretty, or you can’t be smart and enjoy your looks.”