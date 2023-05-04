Adorable Moments Of Kimora Lee Simmons With Her Five Children

Kimora Lee Simmons

Happy birthday Kimora Lee Simmons! The fabulous entrepreneur, fashion icon, model, and mother of five is a woman of many talents but prides herself on being a present and loving mom. You can count on Simmons to show up and out for her family when she’s not commanding any room she’s in. Recently she was spotted cheering on her youngest daughter, Aoki Lee Simmons, while she modeled in Kim Shui and Sergio Hudson fashion shows during New York Fashion Week. Whether planning family vacations with her brood to tropical locations or strategizing a new advertising campaign featuring her daughters, you better believe she’s one of those “cool” moms.

When speaking about the importance of motherhood in her life, Simmons once said on her 2011 reality television show, Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane, “I love being a mom; that’s the best part of my life. Cars come and go, money and husbands come and go, but the kids don’t.”

Lee shares her two older children, daughters with Aoki and Ming Lee with ex Russell Simmons, son Kenzo with ex Djimon Hounsou, and son Wolfe with Tim Leissner. She’s also a mother to Gary Lee, who she adopted. Her daughters are following in her footsteps as they are both models with beauty and brains, as Aoki Lee Simmons can be seen tearing up the runway upon her nearing graduation from Harvard University, and Ming Lee Simmons attended New York University while helping to reprise her mother’s wildly popular, early aughts clothing brand, Baby Phat.

While her boys are younger and keep a low public profile, she’s just as proud of them and considers her children her greatest accomplishments. In an exclusive with PEOPLE in October 2022, Simmons revealed that she’s the primary caregiver for her five children. “It’s usually me by myself with my kid five kids, right? And so, in that sense, I do most of the heavy lifting. I do it all. It’s not co-[parenting]. It’s a trio — me, myself, and I,” she said.

That said, check out several adorable moments of Simmons and her beautiful children.

Kimora with Her Eldest Daughters Ming and Aoki Lee Simmons

It’s a Family Affair

This New Year family-themed photo is fabulous, featuring all of Kimora’s children.

Gary Lee and Mom

Kimora posted her 13-year-old son Gary Lee for his birthday last year.

Kimora with daughters Aoki and Ming Lee

The model trio looked fabulous for their Baby Phat x Puma campaign last August.

Kimora With Her Son Kenzo Lee

The mother and son duo shined bright in their Pottery Barn campaign.

A Tropical Vacation

The family enjoyed a beautiful vacation at an undisclosed location.

A Merry Christmas

The family gathered in 2021 to celebrate Christmas at a sunny location.