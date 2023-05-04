Happy Birthday To The It Girl Kimora Lee Simmons

Happy Birthday to none other than the Kimora Lee Simmons. She has celebrated a lifetime of fabulosity and a prolific career in fashion. At just 13 years old, she was the muse of beloved and, at times, controversial designer Karl Lagerfeld and was the youngest bride in his Chanel show in the late 90s. She’s a bonafide OG supermodel that successfully transitioned from model to designer and business owner in the 2000s. After her amazing modeling career of walking shows for the likes of Isaac Mizrahi, Fendi, Chanel, and more, she created a brand that would shape Y2K fashion forever. Baby Phat was born in 1999 and became a cultural phenomenon — I still have a shirt and mini denim skirt with the cursive logo across the bum. Kimora’s love of fashion can be seen in her reality TV show Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane (which you can stream on Tubi for free currently). That show shaped my entire world as a teen. It showed the multi-hyphenate ability of Kimora, and that’s what’s so fabulous about her.

Although Baby Phat relaunched with Forever 21 back in 2019, those OG pieces are just unforgettable. I think about that bling era and how it translates today in new ways. I think Kimora is one of the reasons that Y2K aesthetics haven’t died out yet. Anywho, the ultimate it-girl is celebrating her Taurus birthday, and surely we had to share some of our favorite looks and moments that Kimora brought to us.

In celebration of her fab birthday, take a look below to see some of Kimora’s best fashion moments.

1990 Fendi Fall Ready to Wear Runway Show Model Kimora Lee Simmons (Photo by Art Streiber/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

1991 at the Isaac Mizrahi Fall Ready to Wear Runway Show Model Kimora Lee Simmons (Photo by Thomas Iannaccone/Penske Media via Getty Images)

1999 at the CFDA Fashion American Awards, New York Russel and Kimora Lee Simmons attend the CFDA American Fashion Awards ceremony at the 69th Regiment Armory on June 3, 1999 in New York…Article title: ‘Eye: Amateur Night (Photo by Fairchild Archive/Penske Media via Getty Images)

2004 Baby Phat Ad Campaign NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 22: Kimora Lee Simmons poses for her new Baby Phat ad campaign at Drive In Studios November 22, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Peyton/Getty Images)

2005 Olympus Fashion Week Baby Phat After Party Kimora Lee Simmons, Lil’ Kim and Vivica A. Fox during Olympus Fashion Week Spring 2005 – Baby Phat – After Party at Show in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

2004 Baby Phat Sneaker Launch Party Kimora Lee Simmons during Baby Phat Sneaker Launch Party Hosted By Kimora Lee Simmons – June 24, 2004 at The Whiskey in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

2004 35th Annual NAACP Image Awards HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 6: Model Tyra Banks (L) and Kimora Lee Simmons pose at the 35th Annual NAACP Image Awards held at the Universal Amphitheatre, March 6, 2004 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

2004 UK: Urban Music Festival Pre-Party LONDON – MAY 7: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK TABLOID NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 48 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Kimora Lee Simmons attends a party ahead of the weekend’s Urban Music Festival, co-hosted by Lord Rothschild and Hip Hop Impresario and entrepreneur Russell Simmons at The Gilbert Collection, Somerset House on May 7, 2004 in London. The festival, in aid of the Princes Trust, features top urban acts and runs for two days. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

2004 Vanity Fair Oscar Party HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 29: Designer Kimora Lee Simmons attends The 2004 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons Restaurant, February 29, 2004 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

2004 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Kimora Lee Simmons and Naomi Campbell during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2004 – Baby Phat – Backstage at Gertrude Tent, Bryant Park in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

2004 Baby Phat Runway Designer Kimora Lee Simmons at the Gotham Hall in New York City, New York (Photo by Randy Brooke/WireImage)

2003 Tony Awards Kimora Lee Simmons (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

2002 MTV’s “Fashionably Loud” Kimora Lee Simmons during 2002 MTV’s “Fashionably Loud” – Backstage at Roseland in New York, New York, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

2005 3rd Annual Vibe Awards – Arrivals Kimora Lee Simmons during 3rd Annual Vibe Awards – Arrivals at Sony Studios in Culver City, California, United States. (Photo by Jason Merritt/FilmMagic)

2005 Baby Phat Runway After Party LisaRaye McCoy, Kimora Lee Simmons and Da Brat during Olympus Fashion Week Fall 2005 – Baby Phat – After Party at Skylight Studios in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

2009 The Emerald Ball LONDON – NOVEMBER 05: Designer Kimora Lee Simmons (L) and actor Djimon Hounsou attend The Emerald Ball in aid of The Elton John AIDS Foundation at Harrods on November 5, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images)

2010 Heart Truth’s Red Dress Collection NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 11: Kimora Lee Simmons walks the runway at the Heart Truth Fall 2010 Fashion Show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at The Tent at Bryant Park on February 11, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Heart Truth)

2011 Starbucks at Z Spoke by Zac Pose NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Kimora Lee Simmons attends Starbucks for Z Spoke by Zac Posen during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2011 in the The Theater at Lincoln Center on September 11, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Donald Bowers/Getty Images for Starbucks)

2015 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 05: (L-R) Miss J Alexander and Kimora Lee Simmons attend Argyleculture By Russell Simmons during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2015 at Helen Mills Event Space on September 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

2010 Premiere Of Disney’s “Mulan” HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Kimora Lee Simmons and family attend the Premiere Of Disney’s “Mulan” on March 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

2021 Smile Train All Smiles Are Beautiful Launch Party LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 01: Kimora Lee Simmons attends Smile Train All Smiles Are Beautiful Launch Party at Nobu on October 01, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Smile Train)

2021 Baby Phat NYC Fashion Presentation NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 09: Kimora Lee Simmons poses during her Baby Phat by Kimora Lee Simmons NYC Fashion Presentation and Cocktail Reception at Cucina 8 1/2 on December 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images)

2022 André Leon Talley Celebration of Life NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 29: Aoki Lee Simmons, Ming Lee Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons attend the André Leon Talley Celebration of Life at The Abyssinian Baptist Church on April 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for the Estate of André Leon Talley)

2022 amfAR Gala in Los Angeles WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 03: Kimora Lee Simmonsarrives at the 2022 amfAR Gala Los Angeles at Pacific Design Center on November 03, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

2008 Met Ball After Party NEW YORK CITY, NY – MAY 5: Kimora Lee Simmons and Karl Lagerfeld attend Nina Ricci after party for Met Ball hosted by Olivier Theyskens and Lauren Santo Domingo at Philippe on May 5, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by DAVID X PRUTTING/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

2001 Project Angel Foods 9th Annual Divine Design Grand Opening Gala Kimora Lee (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

2000 One Hundred Black Men Inc. Event 381292 02: Kimora Lee attends the One Hundred Black Men Inc. 21st Annual Dinner Dance honoring Russell Simmons November 2, 2000 at the New York Hilton and Towers in New York City. (Photo by George De Sota/Newsmakers)

1998 MTV Movie Awards Kimora Lee and Tyra Banks during 1998 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

2008 Met Ball After Party NEW YORK CITY, NY – MAY 5: Andre Leon Talley and Kimora Lee Simmons attend Nina Ricci after party for Met Ball hosted by Olivier Theyskens and Lauren Santo Domingo at Philippe on May 5, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by DAVID X PRUTTING/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

1991 United Jewish Appeal Fundraiser UNITED STATES – DECEMBER 08: A very-pregnant Kimora Simmons is on hand for a United Jewish Appeal fund-raiser at Lincoln Center. Her baby is due next month. (Photo by Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)