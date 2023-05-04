Home · News

Happy Birthday To The It Girl Kimora Lee Simmons

Today the model & mogul celebrates a lifetime of fabulosity so we're celebrating her accomplishments and top looks.
Happy Birthday To The It Girl Kimora Lee Simmons
By ESSENCE Beauty & Fashion Editors ·

Happy Birthday to none other than the Kimora Lee Simmons. She has celebrated a lifetime of fabulosity and a prolific career in fashion. At just 13 years old, she was the muse of beloved and, at times, controversial designer Karl Lagerfeld and was the youngest bride in his Chanel show in the late 90s. She’s a bonafide OG supermodel that successfully transitioned from model to designer and business owner in the 2000s. After her amazing modeling career of walking shows for the likes of Isaac Mizrahi, Fendi, Chanel, and more, she created a brand that would shape Y2K fashion forever. Baby Phat was born in 1999 and became a cultural phenomenon — I still have a shirt and mini denim skirt with the cursive logo across the bum. Kimora’s love of fashion can be seen in her reality TV show Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane (which you can stream on Tubi for free currently). That show shaped my entire world as a teen. It showed the multi-hyphenate ability of Kimora, and that’s what’s so fabulous about her.

Although Baby Phat relaunched with Forever 21 back in 2019, those OG pieces are just unforgettable. I think about that bling era and how it translates today in new ways. I think Kimora is one of the reasons that Y2K aesthetics haven’t died out yet. Anywho, the ultimate it-girl is celebrating her Taurus birthday, and surely we had to share some of our favorite looks and moments that Kimora brought to us.

In celebration of her fab birthday, take a look below to see some of Kimora’s best fashion moments.

TOPICS: 