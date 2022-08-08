Puma And Baby Phat Launch Their Debut Collection

Courtesy of Brand

Since Baby Phat returned in 2019, we have been able to relive our early 2000s and Y2K style fantasies – ultra mini skirts, velvet sweatsuits, and baby tees have all made their way back into our wardrobes. This time around, Kimora Lee Simmons is joined by her daughters, Ming and Aoki Lee Simmons, to rebuild the modern-day Baby Phat empire.

In the first couple of years of Baby Phat’s new era, the brand has entered the space of beauty and collaboration by partnering up with Forever 21, Foot Locker, and most recently, PUMA. The two iconic brands have merged their DNA to create a debut collection inspired by the early 2000s.

The new collection fuses signature PUMA silhouettes with the essence of Baby Phat by designing with a feminine twist, gold shimmer, and bright pops of pink. The collection includes all of the pieces you need to achieve a stylish, sporty look – including bike tights, a bralette, baby tees, a cropped jacket, and footwear.

​​PUMA x Baby Phat will be available on August 17th on Puma.com, Footlocker.com, Champssports.com and in select Foot Locker & Champs Sports stores – prices will range from $25 to $110. Additional styles will launch later this year.