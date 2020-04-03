When Baby Phat relaunched last year, the 2000’s babies rejoiced as one of the originators of urban luxe fashion returned. Since it’s initial partnership and launch with Forever 21, the brand has released solo collections and now, partnered with Footlocker for its first ever women’s collection.

‘The Courtside Capsule’ is priced between $53-$114 and features a red, black, and white color scheme. Pieces range from a Full Zip Jogger and Hoodie to a form-fitting dress like the Lace Tank, making it versatile enough to sport to any event (when the time allots) or casual enough to wear in your home.

Photo: Courtesy of Baby Phat

“Baby Phat has always been designed by and for women, and we’ve always bridged ‘feminine’ and ‘sporty.’ That’s what makes Foot Locker such a perfect partner,” exclaimed Kimora Lee Simmons, Founder of Baby Phat. “They have their finger on the pulse of how women dress today because they’ve always cared about women. They understand that this is about lifestyle,” she said. The limited-edition drop is available to shop online at www.footlocker.com.

Baby Phat is also the latest fashion label to help with the COVID-19 pandemic. Kimora Lee Simmons and her daughters, Ming Lee and Aoki Lee made a donation of 150,000 meals to Freedom Field Foundation, with another 160,000 meals scheduled for next week to feed affected families. Today, you can also shop a flash event at babyphat.com and every purchase made, Baby Phat will donate additional meals to the Freedom Shield Foundation.