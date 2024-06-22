HomeLifestyle

Famous Girlfriends Spotted Hanging Out At ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

From Ava and Oprah to Tisha and Tichina, EFOC is always a great time for girlfriends, including the celebrity ones. See them having a time in NOLA at Festival over the years.
NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 04: (L-R) Kelly Rowland, Missy Elliott, Solange Knowles and Beyonce Knowles pose for a photo at St. Heron’s ’17 Wards’ Weekend Wine & Grind for Essence Festival at Etoile Polaire No 1 on July 4, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images)
In addition to the gorgeous guys and the boo’d up couples you can find in New Orleans for ESSENCE Festival of Culture, we can’t forget that our annual event, which will turn 30 in July, is probably most attended by friends. On a flight to NOLA right before ESSENCE Festival, you’re likely to see rows of Black women traveling with their best friends, their sisters, and other communities of women, to make it in town in time to enjoy all the fun that’s had. They come in celebratory shirts, hair in protective styles, full of joy, ready to make memories and turn up.

In our EFOC issue in 2022, women talked about how they made lifelong friends at the event. In “It’s the Sisterhood for Me,” Nabila Belgrave and Tinika Thomas, whose idea to go to the Festival in 2004 together, shared that the trip ended up growing into a massive girls getaway with their coworkers and girlfriends. More than 20 flew into New Orleans for a good time, including to see the late Prince in concert.

“We had a lot of people who were definitely Prince fans, and that was the highlight,” Belgrave said. “To this day, we call ourselves the ESSENCE Crew.”

Celebrity girlfriends are also frequent visitors of EFOC. They host panels together, perform on stage, and are in the crowd during the concerts that take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. They’re also captured by EFOC photographers living their best lives, enjoying the good vibes found in the Crescent City this time of year. As the clock winds down and we prepare to head to New Orleans for this year’s party with a purpose, check out all the BFFs and good girlfriends who’ve been captured by cameras at ESSENCE Festival and hanging out at all the parties and events that take place when we’re in town.

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® will take place July 4-7. For more information and updates on the festival, visit our website and follow us on social media @ESSENCEFest on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

