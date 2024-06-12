Black Love Over The Years At The ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 03: Rebecca Jefferson and Lance Gross attend the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 3, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence)

In addition to there being a plethora of gorgeous Black men moving around New Orleans for ESSENCE Festival of Culture (it’s not just for the “aunties” thank you very much!), it’s always nice to see some of those men boo’d up with their partners. There are certainly plenty of opportunities to hear great conversations at ESSENCE Fest, to eat good food and to see some amazing performances, but the weekend spent enjoying the event is also a great opportunity for a romantic getaway in the Big Easy. So many stars and their significant others have come down to take part in the event and stayed for the fun, and cameras have snapped them doing just that. So if you’ll be celebrating our 30th anniversary with us in July, keep an eye out for some star-studded lovers. In the meantime, scroll down to see Black celebrity couples at ESSENCE Festival over the years.

01 01 Lance and Rebecca Gross at the 2013 Event NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 06: (L-R) Lance Gross and Rebecca Jefferson attend the 2013 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 6, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

02 02 Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheridge-Brown Pictured At the Superdome in 2013 NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 05: (L-R) Alicia Etheridge and Bobby Brown attend the 2013 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 5, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

03 03 Slick Rick and Wife Mandy Aragones at the 2006 Event Slick Rick and Wife during Coca Cola Presents the 2006 Essence Music Festival – Day 2 at Reliant Park in Houston, Texas, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

04 04 Then-Newlyweds Steve and Marjorie Harvey at the 2007 Event NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 6: Steve Harvey (R) and Majorie Bridge (L) displaying her new wedding ring shortly after being interviewed by CNN anchor T.J. Holmes reporting from 2007 Essence Music Festival. Steve Harvey recently got married to his fiance?, Majorie Bridges during a family vacation to Hawaii. Both Steve Harvey and Majorie Bridge were in New Orleans for the 2007 Essence Music Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Skip Bolen/WireImage.com)

05 05 Grant Hill and Tamia at the Superdome for the 2012 ESSENCE Festival of Culture NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 06: (L-R) Grant Hill and Tamia attend the 2012 Essence Music Festival at Louisiana Superdome on July 6, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

06 06 E-40 and Tracy Stevens, Married Over 30 Years, Celebrate Hip-Hop at the 2023 Event NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 01: (L-R) Tracy Stevens and E-40 seen backstage during day 2 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

07 07 Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, in Matching White Ensembles, at the 2015 EFOC NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 03: Todd Tucker and Kandi Burruss attend the 2015 Essence Music Festival on July 3, 2015 at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

08 08 ESSENCE Fest Favorites, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson, at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 02: (L-R) Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson speak onstage during the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 02, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

09 09 Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker Speaking at the 2014 Event NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 05: Actress Nicole Ari Parker and actor Boris Kodjoe attends the 2014 Essence Music Festival on July 5, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

10 10 Skyh Black and KJ Smith Attend The Shows at the Superdome During the 2023 EFOC NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 01: KJ Smith and Skyh Alvester Black attend The 2023 Essence Festival Of Culture on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® will take place July 4-7. For more information and updates on the festival, visit our website and follow us on social media @ESSENCEFest on X, Facebook, and Instagram.