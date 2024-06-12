HomeLifestyle

Black Love Over The Years At The ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

EFOC event is plenty of fun, and a great opportunity for couples to enjoy a romantic getaway in the Big Easy. See star pairs who've partied with us in NOLA.
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 03: Rebecca Jefferson and Lance Gross attend the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 3, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence)
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

In addition to there being a plethora of gorgeous Black men moving around New Orleans for ESSENCE Festival of Culture (it’s not just for the “aunties” thank you very much!), it’s always nice to see some of those men boo’d up with their partners. There are certainly plenty of opportunities to hear great conversations at ESSENCE Fest, to eat good food and to see some amazing performances, but the weekend spent enjoying the event is also a great opportunity for a romantic getaway in the Big Easy. So many stars and their significant others have come down to take part in the event and stayed for the fun, and cameras have snapped them doing just that. So if you’ll be celebrating our 30th anniversary with us in July, keep an eye out for some star-studded lovers. In the meantime, scroll down to see Black celebrity couples at ESSENCE Festival over the years.

