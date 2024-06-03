30 Photos Of Gorgeous Black Men At ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Over The Years

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images for SiriusXM

It’s almost time! It’s going up July 4-7 as the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola is set to take place. The event is our 30th, so we’ll be having quite the birthday bash to celebrate (I know y’all heard Usher is coming through to sing to us right? Big things!). In addition to great panels, concerts and opportunities to immerse one’s self in the beauty of New Orleans, another great reason to “bring ya a-s” as the kids would say is is the eye candy.

We have our Suede: Men’s Experience now, which has brought with it a large crop of handsome men interested in all the activations, conversations and events happening. We also have some big names who come through that space, along with many others throughout the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, who give us whiplash because they look so good.

Don’t believe us? Check out 30 photos of some super fine famous fellas who have come to the Crescent City to party with us. See you in NOLA!

01 01 Lance Gross at the 2019 ESSENCE Festival NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Lance Gross speaks onstage at 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

02 02 Larenz Tate at the 2018 ESSENCE Festival NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 08: Actor Larenz Tate speaks onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival – Day 3 at Louisiana Superdome on July 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

03 03 Tyler Lepley at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 01: Tyler Lepley attends day 2 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

04 04 Boris Kodjoe at the 2014 ESSENCE Festival NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 05: Actor Boris Kodjoe attends the 2014 Essence Music Festival on July 5, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

05 05 LaKeith Stanfield at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 01: LaKeith Stanfield attends the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images FOR ESSENCE)

06 06 Michael B. Jordan at the 2018 ESSENCE Festival NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 08: Michael B. Jordan speaks onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival on July 8, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence)

07 07 Idris Elba, or DJ Idris Elba, at the 2018 ESSENCE Festival NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 07: Idris Elba performs onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival -Day 2 at Louisiana Superdome on July 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

08 08 Michael Ealy at the 2022 ESSENCE Festival NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 02: Michael Ealy attends the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 2, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence)

09 09 Kofi Siriboe at the 2022 ESSENCE Festival NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 02: Kofi Siriboe attends the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 2, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence)

10 10 Aldis Hodge at the 2011 ESSENCE Festival Actor Aldis Hodge of the TNT show “Leverage” speaks onstage during a VIP screening at the TNT: 2011 Essence Festival – Day 2 on July 2, 2011 in New Orleans, Louisiana. 21417_002_1647.JPG (Photo by Skip Bolen/WireImage)

11 11 Morris Chestnut at the 2016 ESSENCE Festival NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 03: Cast member Morris Chestnut participates in a Q&A at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 3, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Screen Gems)

12 12 Marlon Wayans at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival NEW ORLEANS, LA – JUNE 30: Marlon Wayans attends the Premiere of Netflix Original Film “Naked” At The 2017 Essence Festival at Civic Theatre on June 30, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Netflix)

13 13 Tyler James Williams at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JUNE 30: Tyler James Williams speaks onstage during the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images FOR ESSENCE)

14 14 Omari Hardwick at the 2018 ESSENCE Festival NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 08: Omari Hardwick poses for a photo during the Starz Power Brunch at Cochon on July 8, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Peter Forest/Getty Images for Starz)

15 15 Shemar Moore at the 2006 ESSENCE Festival Shemar Moore during Coca Cola Presents the 2006 Essence Music Festival – Day 3 at Reliant Park in Houston, Texas, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

16 16 Nas at the 2019 ESSENCE Festival NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones aka Nas performs during the 2019 ESSENCE Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 06, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

17 17 Luke James and Jacob Lattimore at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JUNE 30: Luke James and Jacob Lattimore attends night 1 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on June 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

18 18 Algee Smith at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 02: Actor Algee Smith pose for a picture backstage during the 2017 Essence Festival – Day 3 on July 2, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)

19 19 Damson Idris at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 01: Damson Idris attends the 2017 ESSENCE Festival presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 1, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Festival )

20 20 Tristan “Mack” Wilds at the 2022 ESSENCE Festival NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 01: Tristan Wilds speaks onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 1, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence)

21 21 TGT at the 2013 ESSENCE Festival NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 07: (L-R) Tyrese, Ginuwine and Tank of TGT perform during the 2013 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 7, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

22 22 Jaylen Brown at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 01: Jaylen Brown attends the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images FOR ESSENCE)

23 23 LL Cool J at the 2006 ESSENCE Festival LL Cool J during Coca Cola Presents the 2006 Essence Music Festival – Day 1 at Reliant Park in Houston, Texas, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

24 24 Pharrell at the 2019 ESSENCE Festival NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 07: Pharrell Williams performs in concert during 2019 ESSENCE Festival at Louisiana Superdome on July 07, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images,)

25 25 Common at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 01: Common attends the 2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented by Coca Cola at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 1, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.(Photo by Prince Williams/Filmmagic)

26 26 Method Man at the 2022 ESSENCE Festival NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 03: Method Man of Wu-Tang Clan performs with The Roots during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 03, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

27 27 Blair Underwood at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 02: Blair Underwood poses at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 2, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Festival )

28 28 Rotimi at the 2019 ESSENCE Festival NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Rotimi performs during the 25th Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 05, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)

29 29 Laz Alonso at the 2012 ESSENCE Festival NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 06: Laz Alonso attends the 2012 Essence Music Festival at Louisiana Superdome on July 6, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

30 30 Rockmond Dunbar at the 2010 ESSENCE Festival Rockmond Dunbar attends a seminar during the 2010 Essence Music Festival at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 2, 2010 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)