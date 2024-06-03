Home2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture

30 Photos Of Gorgeous Black Men At ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Over The Years

You never know who you'll see (and fall in love with) at the party with a purpose! See hunks who've taken to the stage and partied with us in New Orleans.
By Victoria Uwumarogie

It’s almost time! It’s going up July 4-7 as the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola is set to take place. The event is our 30th, so we’ll be having quite the birthday bash to celebrate (I know y’all heard Usher is coming through to sing to us right? Big things!). In addition to great panels, concerts and opportunities to immerse one’s self in the beauty of New Orleans, another great reason to “bring ya a-s” as the kids would say is is the eye candy.

We have our Suede: Men’s Experience now, which has brought with it a large crop of handsome men interested in all the activations, conversations and events happening. We also have some big names who come through that space, along with many others throughout the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, who give us whiplash because they look so good.

Don’t believe us? Check out 30 photos of some super fine famous fellas who have come to the Crescent City to party with us. See you in NOLA!

