Usher, Janet Jackson, Charlie Wilson and More Celebrate 30 Years Of Loving Us at the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 06: Usher performs during the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Legacy will take center stage as the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® returns to its forever home of New Orleans July 4-7!

This year’s festival will celebrate 30-years of loving us with a four-day event that has spanned generations, both in-person and virtually. To commemorate three decades of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® our highly anticipated evening concert series at NOLA’s Caesar’s Superdome will be rooted in legacy and evolution, representinf the festival’s journey throughout its rich history to today.

There’s no better way to celebrate the Festival’s 30th Birthday than with a star-studded line-up featuring headlining performances from entertainers that have graced the stage over the years, including USHER in a special one-night-only performance of his iconic album turning 20 this year, Confessions.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: Usher performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

Global icon Janet Jackson, 3-time Grammy-Award winner Victoria Monét, a milestone celebration with Birdman & Friends Presents 30 Years of Cash Money Millionaires and 8-time ESSENCE Festival vet, Charlie Wilson.

The four-day event will close with the return of the all-white party and a Special Tribute to Frankie Beverly & Maze and passing of the torch moment, curated by Grammy-award winning producer & songwriter, Bryan-Michael Cox.

The 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® Evening Concert Series will be hosted by Keke Palmer, Pretty Vee, Big Tigger, Punkie Johnson and Kenny Burns, with special DJ sets from Raj Smoove, DJ Clark Kent and DJ Beverly Bond.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 02: Janet Jackson (C) performs onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 2, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence)

In addition to these heavy-hitting headliners, Grammy-nominated musical group, Tank and The Bangas, continues the New Orleans takeover with a curated performance alongside special guests & New Orleans natives, Teedra Moses, HaSizzle and Dawn Richard.

ESSENCE couldn’t celebrate a milestone birthday party without one of the best DJs of the culture, D-Nice, who will return to the Superdome stage for a special presentation of his global sensation, Club Quarantine Live. The performance will feature icons of hip hop, latin jazz funk, R&B and soca including Method Man, Sheila E., Big Boi, Donell Jones, Tweet, Machel Montano and Lloyd. Special curated performances each night include Grammy-winning band members, The Roots & Friends featuring Ari Lennox, Mickey Guyton, and special guest, T. Pain and the reunion of R&B supergroup, TGT (Tyrese, Ginuwine & Tank).

Additional evening performers include Nigerian singer & songwriter Ayra Starr, R&B songstresses SWV, award-winning hip-hop artist Busta Rhymes, R&B singer Jacquees and even more to be announced!

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 22: Frankie Beverly performs during Frankie Beverly & Maze Farewell Tour at State Farm Arena on March 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

“For three decades, the ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ has blossomed into a pillar of our culture. It spans generations and echoes life stages, growing at the vibrant intersection of art, culture, freedom, and justice,” said Hakeem Holmes, Vice President of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture™. “As the festival approaches its 30-year milestone, we are excited to welcome and celebrate with all our closest family and friends around the world—whether it’s your 30th, 11th (like me), 2nd, or even first time. It promises to be an enriching four days of daytime and evening experiences.”

“New Orleans is our home, my hometown, and we look forward to embracing this community once again. Last year, we proudly generated $316 million for New Orleans and Louisiana, and we look forward to another year of new memories. This is your formal invitation to join us—bring your family, friends, and cousins too— for a celebration of unparalleled Black joy. Don’t forget to download the app for all the latest updates.”

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® will take place July 4-7. For more information and updates on the festival, visit our website and follow us on social media @ESSENCEFest on X, Facebook, and Instagram.