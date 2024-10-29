Spelman College and Morehouse College are two of the most prestigious historically Black institutions in the nation. This past weekend fans, alumnae, and assorted connoisseurs of these schools descended upon Atlanta to pay homage to the opportunities and friendships forged there–and they also returned to showcase their style prowess. Homecoming is a special time of year that offers chances to many of us to reflect on how far we’ve come. Over in Atlanta, the homecoming festivities were ever-present. And stylish folks were reigned all weekend long.
For some, it was enough to don T-shirts emblazoned with their respective schools. But for other, game day is all about presenting one’s personal style. That meant utilizing tones like pink in curious ways or wearing cropped shirts with the omnipresent bloomer shorts trend. Across ages, each attendee had one thing in common, showcasing school pride brought a smile to everyone’s faces. Pride was shown in a myriad of ways this weekend–and it was undoubtedly a return to the schools that made each person who they are. Some students are still making memories so it was enjoyable to see their take on homecoming clothing too.
This soror is a member of Zeta Phi Beta. We love her take on game day attire.
These attendees showcased their school pride with graphic jerseys.
Tennis skirts appear to be an easy go-to for many.
A graphic tee and bucket hat are key pieces for homecoming weekend.
Once again glasses are being used as a key accessory to add a hit of energy to a look.
We’re here for how this attendee is showcasing her love for pink. The flapover Chanel bag and dress are paired perfectly.
Flipping a tee into a dress fared well for this stylish tailgater.
No matter your age, homecoming is the time of year to don your school’s gear with friends.
These Delta Sigma Theta sorority sisters shared special touches to their outfits which assists with making each of their looks distinct.
This attendees’ cascading curls and pullover sweater are the center point of her ensemble.
We’re into this tailgater’s denim footwear choice.
Yet another key example of the trendy varsity jackets, but this time it’s sorors who are members of Alpha Kappy Alpha.
Sport-centric pieces, a blazer, and a lengthy skirt plus brown leather boots make for a chic ensemble.
SpelHouse branded merch is the way to go for whatever festivities might ensue.
These students are taking the tennis skirt trend for a spin.
Turning one’s tee into a dress is another popular way to showcase your school pride.
Sorority colors often offer a blueprint for outfits during homecoming. You can dress up or down according to your modus operandi.
Bloomer shorts and cropped tees plus denim separates are definitive homecoming pieces this season.