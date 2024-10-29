HomeFashion

The Best Looks At SpelHouse's Homecoming Weekend

Spelman College and Morehouse College alumnae presented their best selves over the weekend. Many attendees sported graphic tees and others wore denim separates.
Blue Waverly
By Robyn Mowatt ·

Spelman College and Morehouse College are two of the most prestigious historically Black institutions in the nation. This past weekend fans, alumnae, and assorted connoisseurs of these schools descended upon Atlanta to pay homage to the opportunities and friendships forged there–and they also returned to showcase their style prowess. Homecoming is a special time of year that offers chances to many of us to reflect on how far we’ve come. Over in Atlanta, the homecoming festivities were ever-present. And stylish folks were reigned all weekend long.

For some, it was enough to don T-shirts emblazoned with their respective schools. But for other, game day is all about presenting one’s personal style. That meant utilizing tones like pink in curious ways or wearing cropped shirts with the omnipresent bloomer shorts trend. Across ages, each attendee had one thing in common, showcasing school pride brought a smile to everyone’s faces. Pride was shown in a myriad of ways this weekend–and it was undoubtedly a return to the schools that made each person who they are. Some students are still making memories so it was enjoyable to see their take on homecoming clothing too.

