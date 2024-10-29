Blue Waverly

Spelman College and Morehouse College are two of the most prestigious historically Black institutions in the nation. This past weekend fans, alumnae, and assorted connoisseurs of these schools descended upon Atlanta to pay homage to the opportunities and friendships forged there–and they also returned to showcase their style prowess. Homecoming is a special time of year that offers chances to many of us to reflect on how far we’ve come. Over in Atlanta, the homecoming festivities were ever-present. And stylish folks were reigned all weekend long.

For some, it was enough to don T-shirts emblazoned with their respective schools. But for other, game day is all about presenting one’s personal style. That meant utilizing tones like pink in curious ways or wearing cropped shirts with the omnipresent bloomer shorts trend. Across ages, each attendee had one thing in common, showcasing school pride brought a smile to everyone’s faces. Pride was shown in a myriad of ways this weekend–and it was undoubtedly a return to the schools that made each person who they are. Some students are still making memories so it was enjoyable to see their take on homecoming clothing too.

01 01 SpelHouse Homecoming Street Style This soror is a member of Zeta Phi Beta. We love her take on game day attire. Blue Waverly

02 02 SpelHouse Homecoming Street Style These attendees showcased their school pride with graphic jerseys.

03 03 SpelHouse Homecoming Street Style Tennis skirts appear to be an easy go-to for many. Blue Waverly

04 04 SpelHouse Homecoming Street Style A graphic tee and bucket hat are key pieces for homecoming weekend. Blue Waverly

05 05 SpelHouse Homecoming Street Style Once again glasses are being used as a key accessory to add a hit of energy to a look. Blue Waverly

06 06 SpelHouse Homecoming Street Style We’re here for how this attendee is showcasing her love for pink. The flapover Chanel bag and dress are paired perfectly. Blue Waverly

07 07 SpelHouse Homecoming Street Style Flipping a tee into a dress fared well for this stylish tailgater. Blue Waverly

08 08 SpelHouse Homecoming Street Style No matter your age, homecoming is the time of year to don your school’s gear with friends. Blue Waverly

09 09 SpelHouse Homecoming Street Style These Delta Sigma Theta sorority sisters shared special touches to their outfits which assists with making each of their looks distinct. Blue Waverly

10 10 SpelHouse Homecoming Street Style This attendees’ cascading curls and pullover sweater are the center point of her ensemble. Blue Waverly

11 11 SpelHouse Homecoming Street Style We’re into this tailgater’s denim footwear choice. Blue Waverly

12 12 SpelHouse Homecoming Street Style Yet another key example of the trendy varsity jackets, but this time it’s sorors who are members of Alpha Kappy Alpha.

13 13 SpelHouse Homecoming Street Style Sport-centric pieces, a blazer, and a lengthy skirt plus brown leather boots make for a chic ensemble. Blue Waverly

14 14 SpelHouse Homecoming Street Style SpelHouse branded merch is the way to go for whatever festivities might ensue. Blue Waverly

15 15 SpelHouse Homecoming Street Style These students are taking the tennis skirt trend for a spin.

16 16 SpelHouse Homecoming Street Style Turning one’s tee into a dress is another popular way to showcase your school pride. Blue Waverly

17 17 SpelHouse Homecoming Street Style Sorority colors often offer a blueprint for outfits during homecoming. You can dress up or down according to your modus operandi. Blue Waverly