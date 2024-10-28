HomeFashion

The Best Looks At Prairie View A&M University's Homecoming Football Game

Attendees donned their respective school colors to attend the prestigious homecoming game versus Texas A&M University.
The Best Looks At Prairie View A&M University's Homecoming Football Game
Delicia E. Waller
By Robyn Mowatt ·

At Prairie View A&M University this weekend students, alumni many other supporters showed up to support the beloved school. For the annual homecoming game versus the Texas A&M Lions, those who attended opted for a slew of compelling ensembles (the PV A&M Panthers won in case you were wondering). One standout moment included a purple-tailored suit fully embracing the art of dressing up. While others decided to lean into sporty attire which consisted of jerseys, statement denim, and matching graphic tees.

One participant in Saturday’s festivities donned a fashion-forward jersey with a pair of heavily accentuated jeans (the patches were head-turning). Cowboy gear was also in full swing! Some chose to throw on cowboy boots in addition to hats and fit for the special day. Laidback takes on gameday wares consisting of jerseys with tennis skirts and bubble hem skirts were also spotted. Either way, it was apparent that these alumnae and guests were dressed for the occasion.

Keep scrolling to see the best looks from Prairie View A&M University’s 2024 Homecoming football game.

TOPICS: 