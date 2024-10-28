At Prairie View A&M University this weekend students, alumni many other supporters showed up to support the beloved school. For the annual homecoming game versus the Texas A&M Lions, those who attended opted for a slew of compelling ensembles (the PV A&M Panthers won in case you were wondering). One standout moment included a purple-tailored suit fully embracing the art of dressing up. While others decided to lean into sporty attire which consisted of jerseys, statement denim, and matching graphic tees.
One participant in Saturday’s festivities donned a fashion-forward jersey with a pair of heavily accentuated jeans (the patches were head-turning). Cowboy gear was also in full swing! Some chose to throw on cowboy boots in addition to hats and fit for the special day. Laidback takes on gameday wares consisting of jerseys with tennis skirts and bubble hem skirts were also spotted. Either way, it was apparent that these alumnae and guests were dressed for the occasion.
Keep scrolling to see the best looks from Prairie View A&M University’s 2024 Homecoming football game.
These tailgaters delved into sporty separates for game day.
This couple opted for coordinated cowboy ‘fits.
We stand by jerseys as appropriate attire for homecoming games and events.
Tennis skirts and sporty shorts aren’t going anywhere, these attendees accentuated their outfits with kitschy sunglasses.
The standout in this ensemble are his yellow sunglasses; they add a hit of color.
Each of these coordinated outfits have all the right elements: especially the aspiring Alpha Kappa Alpha tee worn with camouflage.
This soror is a member of Delta Sigma Theta; she opted to showcase her sorority’s colors in her own distinct way.
Once again denim is a stadnout amongst this group of friends for game day.
Off-kilter separates are the guiding light for this attendee.
Cowboy-inspired outfits reigned supreme at Prairie View A&M University’s homecoming; here’s a key example.
We love how this attendee paired her bubble hemmed skirt with sport-centric pieces.
The official colors for PV A&M are on display here; it’s a fun way to showcase school pride, especially when worn with contrasting cowboy boots.
Yellow is a key color we’re loving right now. Its chic when paired with a beret and socks in a polar oppostie tone like red.
Gen Z sure knows how to take streetwear for a spin no matter the occasion; these friends don Denim Tears and vintage-inspired graphic tees.
Game day is also a moment to opt to delve heavily into your own personal style.
We’re loving how this homecoming attendee paired a Louis Vuitton carry-all with a bold green top.
Camo prints always hits the mark especially when worn with brown.
Golden hues worn in this manner are a smash hit in our book.
This attendee pieced together some wild card elements to create a unique ensemble; we’re into it.
Matching tees for homecoming will never grow old.
We didn’t have tie-dye denim on our radar; but it works for a different approach to game day attire.
In case you missed the memo suiting vests are back.
Never underestimate how a collegiate jacket can pull an entire outfit together.
Kelly green is the ideal hue when aiming to piece together an ensemble with an array of accessories as shown below.
Taking a bold risk pays off at times. An ultra-cropped top, cowboy boots, and trendy denim fare well in our opinion.
Purple and gold tees and athletic sneakers are a go-to for many; these sorority sisters nailed it.
An all-purple suit is eloquent and pretty much our favorite look from this photo set.
This set is ideal for homecoming weekend; it showcases his school pride and also celebrates his fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha.