5 Songs On Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" And The Fall/Winter 2024 Looks Each Embodies

Beyoncé’s COWBOY CARTER is a moment in which the generational icon embraces her roots in a way that we’ve never seen before. She is unafraid to unleash what directly links her to the past generations of her family, her Southern lineage. These depths she dives deep into allow her to reclaim her heritage uniquely. The rollout of her latest compilation was injected with nods to Western culture, emphasizing cowboy hats, oversized buckled belts in assorted tones, and the use of the American flag. On the album cover, the striking horse points to the importance of equestrian culture not just out West but also in major Southern cities like Houston, Texas.

High fashion elements are also included as a part of this cowgirl era–this arrived in the form of fitted leather chaps also seen on the album cover which accentuated her curves. In a separate image, a white tank top also took on a new meaning when paired with denim chaps from Louis Vuitton’s newest menswear collection by Pharrell Williams. This distinct rollout shot fused a laidback item with a significant piece signaling this might be the icon’s most fashionable era yet.

Below, we’re keying in on five standout tracks from COWBOY CARTER and pairing them with looks from designers we love.

“TEXAS HOLD EM“

Model on the runway at Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall 2024 as part of Paris Men’s Fashion Week held at Jardin d’Acclimatation on January 16, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images)

“TEXAS HOLD EM” is a cutesy and energetic bop that got fans invested in COWBOY CARTER when it was first revealed. It also presents Bey’s experimentation within the Americana music market. Pharrell Williams took the cowboy aesthetic for a spin in his Fall/Winter 2024 collection. One look in particular aligns with this single–a tan suede collared button-up and dark brown leather trousers. The gold-tone buckle belt was a killer addition to this outfit.

“LEVII’S JEANS“

PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Schiaparelli Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 29, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

This laidback track in which Bey croons about her affinity for her life partner and husband Jay-Z, featuring Post Malone, is deserving of a look that feels not too flashy. Schiaparelli’s Fall/Winter 2024 presentation by Daniel Goldberry included a nearly all-denim outfit. The spin on the Canadian tuxedo featured a denim jacket with golden buttons and a matching midi skirt. Grey shades, a light blue boxy handbag, and chic maroon pumps were the finishing touches on this outfit.

“JOLENE“

PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Schiaparelli Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 29, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

Since “JOLENE,” a standout off of the album, ethers into a bit of dark energy, an all-black outfit is most fitting. Within Schiaparelli’s latest runway show, there was a look that spoke to this track. The outfit consisted of a semi-transparent floral top, oversized satin trousers, and a sleek belt. Cowboy-inspired pointed-toe shoes are a striking accessory that adds a hint of minimalism.

“RIIVERDANCE“

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 12: A model walks the runway at the Laquan Smith fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on February 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

This would have been an off-kilter single, but sadly it wasn’t chosen. “RIIVERDANCE” is sultry, eloquent and well-produced. There are some soul and funk elements all over this track moreso than country elements–with that being said the ‘70s are calling us. In LaQuan Smith’s most recent collection, which was presented at NYFW in February, there is a sequined mini frock that speaks profoundly to the flow of this staple on the album.

“SWEET HONEY BUCKIIN“

NEW YORK, USA – FEBRUARY 12: A model walks the runway during the Sergio Hudson Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2024 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2024 in New York. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Once “SWEET HONEY BUCKIIN” cranks on the album is nearly done. This track has some hints of the bass-heavy beats that derived in the Southern states. Since Sergio Hudson has roots in the South, Ridgeway, South Carolina to be exact, a bustier-centric look from his last collection is most fitting. Bey loves showcasing her décolletage so I immediately thought of Hudson’s February ready-to-wear line. The crisp leather bustier is the center of the look and it’s paired with a brown lengthy dress. Brown suede boots top off this classic ensemble.