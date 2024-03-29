Meet The Black Country Artists Featured On Beyoncé’s ‘COWBOY CARTER’

photo: Daniel Prakopcyk

Beyoncé’s hotly-anticipated foray into Country, COWBOY CARTER, is finally here and has brought with it a resurgence of mainstream interest in the genre.

The second act in the songstress and mogul’s trilogy celebrating historically Black music genres, the project not only educates listeners on the oft-disregarded Black roots of Country, but shines a light on its bright Black future.

In addition to the much-buzzed-about additions of well-known country heroes like Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson, Beyoncé highlighted Black Country pioneer Linda Martell, the first commercially successful Black Country artist.

R&B and Country singer Linda Martell poses for a portrait circa 1969 in Nashville, Tennessee (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

While Martell initially broke ground in Nashville in the late 1960’s, a host of new artists are tearing back through the invisible walls set up in the genre that ultimately inspired the creation of COWBOY CARTER in the first place. With features from some of today’s hottest new Country music stars, Bey shook up the Country status quo and possibly the future of the Country music charts.

Take a look at the Black Country artists the songstress introduced to new audiences with her latest release.

Tanner Adell With a huge social media following and her viral hit “Buckle Bunny” ruffling a few feathers while launching dance challenges across TikTok, Tanner Adell is Country’s Gen Z darling. When Beyoncé’s shock drop of two Country singles shook the internet on Feb. 11, the songstress took to X (formerly Twitter) and said “As one of the only black girls in country music scene, I hope Bey decides to sprinkle me with a dash of her magic for a collab.” Her wish was granted as Bey tapped her for supporting vocals on COWBOY CARTER’s second track, “Blackbiird.” Up next for Adell, her own Hoedown at DC’s Broccoli City Festival in July. Tanner Adell performs during the Windy City Smokeout at the United Center on July 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Shaboozey This Nigerian-American Alt-Country star has made waves for bridging elements of Hip-Hop and Afrobeat into his own brand of Country. Featured on both Beyoncé’s “Spaghettii” and “Sweet Honey Buckin’,” Shaboozey has released three albums and has previously been featured on the soundtrack of Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse – at the young age of 28. His fourth studio albulm Where I’ve Been, isn’t Where I’m Going, will be available on May 31. Shaboozey at the Billboard Power 100 Event held at NeueHouse Hollywood on January 31, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

Brittney Spencer No stranger to the ESSENCE Festival stage, Brittney Spencer has been making waves in Country music for several years. The Baltimore-born songstress also backed Bey’s captivating vocals on her re-tooling of the classic hit by The Beatles, “Blackbiird.” It’s a fitting moment for Spencer who, much like Beyoncé herself, has been vocal about the challenges she has faced as a Black woman breaking into Country. “I think any Black person can understand what that’s like being in any predominantly white space,” she told ESSENCE in 2022. Now she and Bey are breaking Country’s boundaries together. Brittney Spencer at The 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on November 8, 2023. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Reyna Roberts An Alaska native, this banjo-strumming songstress has been honing her Country chops in Nashville since 2020. As one of the few Black female Country soloists, she released her second album, Bad Girl Bible, in 2023. As she told The Tennesseean in November 2023, “My whole life has been spent preparing for the superstar future I feel God has planned for me, whenever the time is right for that to happen.” With this spotlight shined by Beyonce, it seems that time may be now. Reyna Roberts attends the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Linda Martell The first Black woman to perform in Nashville’s legendary Grand ‘Ol Opry, Martell’s groundbreaking music blended elements of Gospel, Country, and R&B, leading her to become the first Black woman to land mainstream success in the Country genre. Her 1970 album, Color Me Country, hit number 40 on the US Country charts. Martell was awarded with Country Music Television’s Equal Play Award in 2021, with a musical tribute by Darius Rucker, Rissi Palmer, Mickey Guyton and Carrie Underwood, in recognition of her contributions to Country as a Black woman. On COWBOY CARTER, Martell’s rich voice carries the listener through two of Beyoncé’s tracks, Spaghettii” and “The Linda Martell Show,” each of which find her discussing the concept of “genre” in music and the beauty of blending them together to create something fresh. In this image released on June 10th 2021, Linda Martell poses with an award for the 2021 CMT Music Awards in Irmo, South Carolina broadcast on June 9, 2021.

Subscribe HERE for our March/April Issue featuring Beyoncé.