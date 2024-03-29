HomeEntertainment

Meet The Black Country Artists Featured On Beyoncé's 'COWBOY CARTER'

For Beyoncé's second act, she not only educates listeners on Country's Black roots and shines a light on its bright Black future
photo: Daniel Prakopcyk
By Rivea Ruff ·

Beyoncé’s hotly-anticipated foray into Country, COWBOY CARTER, is finally here and has brought with it a resurgence of mainstream interest in the genre.

The second act in the songstress and mogul’s trilogy celebrating historically Black music genres, the project not only educates listeners on the oft-disregarded Black roots of Country, but shines a light on its bright Black future.

In addition to the much-buzzed-about additions of well-known country heroes like Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson, Beyoncé highlighted Black Country pioneer Linda Martell, the first commercially successful Black Country artist.

R&B and Country singer Linda Martell poses for a portrait circa 1969 in Nashville, Tennessee (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

While Martell initially broke ground in Nashville in the late 1960’s, a host of new artists are tearing back through the invisible walls set up in the genre that ultimately inspired the creation of COWBOY CARTER in the first place. With features from some of today’s hottest new Country music stars, Bey shook up the Country status quo and possibly the future of the Country music charts.

Take a look at the Black Country artists the songstress introduced to new audiences with her latest release.

