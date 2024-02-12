Beyonce ‘Breaks The Internet’ With Gameday Commercial, Surprise New Music Drop

Even though The Big Game of 2024 was all about Usher’s moves on the 50-yard line (and of course, the NFL championship), Beyoncé managed to make the world stop once again with some mid-game surprises.

The songstress and mogul surprised fans with an appearance in a Verizon commercial shortly after halftime. In the now-viral commercial spot, Bey pulls every stunt in her power – even performing in the stratosphere – to “break the internet” and shut down Verizon’s 5G network. But it’s all to no avail…until in the commercial’s final moments, Bey breaks the fourth wall and declares “Okay, they ready. Drop the new music!” Check out the extended version here:

That declaration proved to be much more than an advertising gimmick, as it coincided with a shock drop of two new singles and the surprise announcement that a new album is on the way. Her next album, whose name has yet to be announced but is currently listed as Act II following 2022’s first act, RENAISSANCE, appears to be a traditional country album as evidenced by her first two singles that dropped immediately after the commercial, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.” The album reportedly arrives March 29.

Beyonce was in the building for the Big Game, though in true Queen Bey form, highly elusive to stadium photogs. A bit less camera shy, however, were her husband Jay-Z and daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter, who were spotted on the field just ahead of kickoff supporting Mama Bey on her big announcement night.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z and Rumi Carter attend the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)