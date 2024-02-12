Recap: USHER Celebrates History-Making Super Bowl Performance With Rémy Martin

Usher has a lot to celebrate.

Not only is he coming off of an impressive 100-show Las Vegas residency and the release of new album, Coming Home, Usher blazed the stage with his much-anticipated Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance last night, and we’re still in awe.

It’s safe to say Allegiant Stadium was his personal playground – or should we say his mini-Atlanta nightclub. With a little help from friends and collaborators Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Will.i.am, Lil Jon, Jermaine Dupri and Ludacris, the show was something to be remembered.

And of course, after the Super Bowl it’s the afterparty.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: USHER, Rémy Martin and The House Of Creed Host Post-Performance Dinner Party At Cathédrale Las Vegas at Cathédral Restaurant on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for The House of Creed and Remy Martin)

Usher USHER (and his new bride) Jennifer Goicoechea celebrated the evening with friends at his post-performance dinner party at Cathédrale in Las Vegas, NV, joined by Central Cee, Fabulous, Janelle Monae, Tim Cook, Jermaine Dupri, Brian Michael Cox and more.

The celebration brought together USHER, his family, and closest friends, where they indulged in a curated selection of cocktails featuring USHER’s favorite cognac, Rémy Martin.