Megan Thee Stallion To Make Headlining Return At DC’s Broccoli City Festival — Joins Line Up Featuring Victoria Monét And PARTYNEXTDOOR

What do you get when you fuse music, wellness, culture and unity into one event? Washington D.C.’s most anticipated event of the year — that’s what.

Broccoli City Festival is coming back and better than ever, with a return to a brand-new venue on July 27 and 28 at Audi Field, Navy Yard’s 20,000-seat soccer stadium.

The festival—which has become the flagship festival for the city — will be headlined by the certified hot girl herself, Megan Thee Stallion, along with Victoria Monét, Gunna, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Kaytranada, Key Glock, Sexxy Red and more.

“We’re thrilled to unveil this year’s lineup and the move to Audi Field, which reflects our festival’s eclectic tastes and vibrant spirit,” said Brandon McEachern, Co-Founder of Broccoli City Fest. “After partnering with Events DC at the RFK Festival Grounds for several memorable years, it’s the perfect time to take another step in our evolution and offer consumers a nontraditional, inclusive, and innovative festival experience where people from all walks of life can come together to celebrate music and culture.”

“We’re reimagining the festival experience by moving to the state-of-the-art Audi Field in the Navy Yard community, featuring award-show-like live programming and interactive fan experiences,” said Marcus Allen, Co-Founder of Broccoli City Fest. “We’re setting a new standard, providing attendees an immersive blend of entertainment, technology, and fan engagement.”

Megan has been in full anticipation for her “hot girl summer” with the announcement of her official tour last week. “HOTTIESSS GET READY TO COME HAVE SOME FUN WITH ME AT THEE HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR Get your outfits ready nowww,” she said on social media. “We getting started this MAY I told you what cities today to get yall prepared! Check back in on thee 20th for official dates im so exciteddddd.”

BC Fest will also feature live experiences on-site featuring Issa Rae, comedians Desi Banks and Funny Marco, Uncle Waffles, TrapSoul Karaoke hosted by Bryson Tiller, Soulection with Joe Kay, Test Your Game with Duke Dennis, Everyday People and R&B Only.

Partnering with Live Nation Urban, tickets for Broccoli City Festival go on sale Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. ET, with “various options available to suit every budget and preference.” Chase Credit Card users can grab early tickets in the presale now until March 21.