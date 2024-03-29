HomeEntertainment

New Music This Week: Beyoncé Releases The Highly Anticipated ‘Cowboy Carter’

The Grammy Award-winning singer’s debut country album features some legendary guest appearances, plus the tracks “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.”
By Okla Jones ·

Cowboy Carter has arrived. Beyoncé’s 27-track country album hits streaming platforms today, and features the previously released singles “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” along with appearances from Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, and Black country pioneer Linda Martell, among others.

Today’s release is the second installment in the three-act trilogy that Beyoncé began with the award-winning Renaissance in July of 2022. “This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t,” Beyoncé wrote in a post on Instagram earlier this month. The caption was birthed by her performance at the 2016 CMA Awards, where she performed “Daddy Lessons” from Lemonade

“But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive,” she continued. “It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history.”

In addition to Cowboy Carter, new music the week includes tracks from Doechii, Hit-Boy, Mozzy, and albums from Flyana Boss, Buddy, and more. Take a look at today’s list of releases below.

