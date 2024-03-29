New Music This Week: Beyoncé Releases The Highly Anticipated ‘Cowboy Carter’

Cowboy Carter has arrived. Beyoncé’s 27-track country album hits streaming platforms today, and features the previously released singles “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” along with appearances from Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, and Black country pioneer Linda Martell, among others.

Today’s release is the second installment in the three-act trilogy that Beyoncé began with the award-winning Renaissance in July of 2022. “This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t,” Beyoncé wrote in a post on Instagram earlier this month. The caption was birthed by her performance at the 2016 CMA Awards, where she performed “Daddy Lessons” from Lemonade.

“But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive,” she continued. “It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history.”

In addition to Cowboy Carter, new music the week includes tracks from Doechii, Hit-Boy, Mozzy, and albums from Flyana Boss, Buddy, and more. Take a look at today’s list of releases below.

Doechii ft. JT – “Alter Ego” Doechii teamed up with JT of City Girls for the brand new track, “Alter Ego.” Listen to it HERE.

Flyana Boss – ‘This Ain’t The Album’ The dynamic hip-hop duo Flyana Boss—comprised of MCs and multi-instrumentalists Bobbi LaNea and Folayan—have released their highly anticipated EP, This Ain’t the Album. Check it out HERE.

IDK ft. Joey Bada$$ – “DeNiM” IDK and Joey Bada$$ come together for a new single titled “DeNiM.” Check it out HERE.

Moneybagg Yo ft. Rob49 – “Bussin” Memphis rap superstar Moneybagg Yo returns with “Bussin,” a thrilling new Tay Keith-produced single featuring the ascendant Rob49. Check it out HERE.

Mozzy ft. Eric Bellinger – “JADED” After the recent announcement of his new album, Mozzy drops the new record “JADED,” featuring the talented singer/songwriter Eric Bellinger. Listen to it HERE.

Buddy – ‘Don’t Forget To Breathe’ West Coast rapper Buddy returns with a new album titled Don’t Forget To Breathe. Stream the project HERE.

DJ Premier at Snoop Dogg – “Can U Dig That?” DJ Premier and Snoop Dogg have joined forces on a brand new song. The track is called “Can U Dig That?” Stream the song HERE.