Beyoncé Proves Officecore Isn’t Going Anywhere At Kamala Harris Rally

Getty Images

Beyoncé hit the stage in her hometown of Houston days ago to support the Democratic presidential nominee and our current Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign rally. The iconic singer and artist showed up at the Shell Energy Stadium to share an endorsement of Harris in an exquisite number by Wardrobe.NYC. The “Reproductive Freedom” campaign rally was well-attended, and Kelly Rowland also appeared on stage with Mrs. Carter.

When entering the stage alongside Rowland who wore a Fear Of God pinstripe suit the ingenuity of the Wardobe.NYC and Rosie Huntington Whiteley’s collaboration rang loudly. The pieces Beyoncé wore included a double-breasted blazer dress and a mini skirt. In case you’ve been living under a rock officecore isn’t going anywhere anytime soon–this look sums up the sleekness of the trend. Padded shoulders never looked better than on the icon.

Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images

Stylist and costume designer Shiona Turini is credited with this moment. We will never grow tired of the stylish leaps taken by Mrs. Carter who starred on the cover of this year’s beauty issue. For such an important political moment it makes sense that workwear separates were included. This wasn’t a departure for her, instead, it stays true to what she’s been wearing recently: chic and eloquently tailored pieces.