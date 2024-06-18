Ask A Stylist: How To Style The Returning Waistcoat

Getty Images

Lately, as I scroll on TikTok and Instagram, I’ve been noticing more of my friends and mutuals wearing a waistcoat. The top is often part of a three-piece suit and looks like a vest with buttons down the middle. To some, this trending piece might be associated with corporate in-office attire, but I’ve always wanted one to wear with a matching pair of trousers.

I let my curiosity wonder about how I’d style this piece and was slightly stumped after about two looks. I haven’t bought one yet solely because I like to know that I have many ways to wear a piece before investing in one but I’ve seen other brands like DISHH, Asos, Mango, Zara, and COS selling them. I enlisted the help of fashion stylist Oré Zaccheus to lead me to the right path in navigating wearing a waistcoat without looking like I’m trying too hard. If you’re privy to the trend and want to try it yourself, you’re in the right place.

Oré’s personal style doesn’t encompass the waistcoat often, but she says they are classic while also being an essential part of a model uniform starter pack. So there are only two choices in her eyes: either to keep it classic or experiment with how the waistcoat can be worn tailored to your own inclinations.

Keep scrolling to see her suggestions on a waistcoat look.

Play With Silhouettes

“The waistcoat has become a closet staple so playing with how you wear it each time will make it feel fun and fresh,” shared Zaccheus. The stylist adds that pairing it with a funky silhouette like this Fe Noel cargo pant and a pointed pump is a fresh take worth trying this summer. Since a waistcoat tends to be worn as a tighter top, a baggier pant like this offer a new expression to the usually “professional” top. What we love about this resurgence in the trend is the way it’s being made less into a workwear top and more into an everyday top. You could also wear this with a bubble hem skirt to juxtapose the top with a more girlish and playful look.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Add A Belt

Oré has an affinity for belts of all shapes and sizes. She says that depending on an outfit, a belt can elevate your look. She also notes to choose one with unique hardware to stand out, similar to this look from The Bear actress Ayo Ediberi who was seen in New York City in a head-to-two Loewe outfit. Zaccheus even suggests that your belt should be leather in a mid-size. This look culminates with an elevated street style moment with a billowing pant and a small top similar to the suggestion above.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Try Color Blocking

Rather than wearing a matching top and bottom, another styling tip you can utilize is mixing and matching sets. This set from The Frankie Shop comes in a few colorways, personally, we’ve had our eye on the mauve set, but you can try wearing a black top with the blush-toned bottoms or vice versa. Add a matching blazer with the colors you’re going for to build a well-rounded look for an event or fancy night out with your girls.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Keep It Classic

As Zaccheus shared previously, you can keep your outfit classic if you’re not into experimenting much with your looks. Or you can wear a matching set for a chic monochrome look. To go casual, you could wear your waistcoat with a pair of jeans or a denim skirt with fashionable leather sneakers like a suede pair of Adidas Sambas or New Balances.