Modern Black Girl And The Mane Choice Curated A VIP Experience For Cultural Tastemakers At Vybz Kartel’s New York Concert

Tyrell Davis

Modern Black Girl and The Mane Choice honored a groundbreaking cultural moment, bringing together influencers, media, and special guests to celebrate the iconic Dancehall legend, Vybz Kartel. After spending more than 13 years incarcerated, Kartel made a triumphant return to New York City with two back-to-back, sold-out performances at the Barclays Center—his first since his release. The packed arena over two nights served was a testament to his how beloved the Jamaican-born artist still is.

Tiffany James, founder of Modern Black Girl (MBG), brought together a dynamic group of influencers—including Scot Louie, Eni Popoola, Princess Reese, Tuile Yaito, Kah Spence, and more—to experience this cultural moment. She highlighted what sets Modern Black Girl apart from traditional financial institutions, sharing the importance of tapping into creative industries and showing up authentically during pivotal cultural events.

“We think that culture can only be consumed,” James told ESSENCE. “We think we can only spend our money when, in hindsight, we can grow our money too. So it is really important for MBG to show up in spaces where we usually spend our money, to show you how to save it.”

Since its inception, Modern Black Girl has been dedicated to teaching young people how to invest and take control of their financial futures. What began as an educational platform has evolved into a multifaceted brand, most recently expanding into wealth management, with ambitions to compete alongside the world’s top financial institutions. But what truly sets them apart is their approach: tapping into the creative community and aligning with cultural moments to empower culture-shapers and tastemakers with the tools to build and sustain wealth.

“In 2020, I feel like [investing] was imprinted in everyone’s mind,” James shared. “But it is not enough when you look at the rate of young black creators opening accounts. We are opening it, but do not know how to use it or grow it. So we must show up in these spaces where we are enjoying ourselves, starting all of these trends, and saying, hey, while you’re doing this, let’s be sure to save some money.”